LONDON/PARIS Oct 1 When Britain lost its last
native car company 20 years ago, it was lamented across the
political spectrum as a national catastrophe.
"The sheer stupidity and immorality of this betrayal is too
scandalous to be ignored," wrote a columnist in the conservative
Times of London.
The left-leaning Guardian bemoaned: "No one can conceive of
Renault, Fiat or indeed BMW fattening themselves up after years
of emaciation, ready for sell-off to a foreign rival."
Britain's Rover was falling into the hands of BMW - 50 years
after Germany had begun pulling itself out of the economic abyss
left by the Second World War.
The blow to British pride was made all the more acute by the
success of France, where Peugeot and Renault were speeding
ahead. In 1994 French producers made more than three million
cars, double Britain's output.
Now, the tables have turned dramatically. Britain last year
produced more cars than France for the first time in decades:
1.51 million to France's 1.46 million. The French retain a
narrow lead when light vans are included, but Britain is set to
pass them soon and become Europe's No.3 after Germany and Spain.
The value of British car exports has doubled in the past 10
years, and this year Britain enjoyed its best-ever July for
automobile exports since industry records began in the 1920s.
In France, meanwhile, government assistance has kept Peugeot
afloat as both it and Renault lost domestic market share. "Car
production in France has suffered greatly these past 10 years,"
France's new Finance Minister Emmanuel Macron told reporters at
a presentation of Peugeot's compressed-air hybrid cars in Paris
on Tuesday.
But the answer, he said, was more state investment, not
less, in programmes such as fuel-efficient concept cars and
transmissions.
"These are projects in which the French state has invested
more than 400 million euros ($500 million) over the past three
years, and we'll invest more in the next three years because we
believe in them," Macron said. "We have everything we need to
reclaim our lead over the UK in coming years."
As the biennial Paris Auto Show opens this week, this tale
of two car industries is especially timely. Though separated
only by the narrow English Channel, their divergent fates stem
in large part from a wide gulf in capitalist philosophies.
Britain embraced free-market globalisation, which - while
inflicting pain on workers and shareholders - allowed
under-performing native companies to fail and be bought by
foreign-owned automakers.
Nissan and BMW are prominent among the buyers, and India's
Tata Motors owns iconic British brands Jaguar and Land Rover.
Native ownership and national pride have taken a back seat.
"We benefit from openness," Britain's Business Secretary
Vince Cable told Reuters.
"A lot of the mythology around foreign companies - that when
they came here they would just gouge out a bit of intellectual
property and run away - was untrue. They have actually invested
very heavily."
WORLDS APART
France, a much larger land mass than the UK, industrialised
more gradually and has hewed to a statist capitalism in which
politicians heavily influence, and at times even dictate, major
corporate decisions. French leaders down the decades have used
the car industry to increase manufacturing jobs in formerly
rural areas.
Key to this is retaining French control, which was a core
concern earlier this year when China's Dongfeng Motors, under
French government strictures, took a minority stake in Peugeot
and injected fresh capital into the ailing company.
The French state itself has minority stakes and board seats
in both Peugeot and Renault - reflecting a culture of government
involvement that extends well beyond the auto industry.
America's General Electric, for example, had to agree to
French government conditions including a jobs pledge when it
acquired French engineering company Alstom earlier this year.
Government guidance is widely viewed as the key to creating and
keeping jobs.
"There is a completely different approach compared to
Britain," said Socialist lawmaker Francois Brottes, who heads
the French parliament's economic committee.
"The presence of the state is in no way a brake on growth -
it is a form of safety belt. It's crucial to have the state as a
stable shareholder, whose needs are clear, who will be there in
the long term even when times are tough."
Even so, the diverging fortunes of both auto industries
sharply mirror their national economies.
Britain's recovery from the 2008-09 recession has been
exceptionally slow by historic standards, but unemployment is
now falling, inflation remains low and this year the economy is
forecast to grow faster than any other major advanced nation.
In France, the jobless rate stubbornly tops 10 percent, four
percentage points higher than Britain's. In August, French
manufacturing shrank at its steepest rate in 15 months and
President Francois Hollande recently said the country will miss
public deficit targets.
NOT BLACK AND WHITE
In France and Britain, political and economic policies are
wide apart, but the case against government involvement in the
auto industry is not black and white. State intervention has
clearly benefited carmakers in other nations.
Five years ago, the American government mounted an $80
billion bailout and restructuring of General Motors and
Chrysler. Now the industry is booming.
That said, the U.S. bailout was an exception, not the rule
as in France. Also, the U.S. government steered clear of board
seats and management decisions, and didn't balk at passing
control of Chrysler to a foreign company - Italy's Fiat.
Germany's auto industry likewise remains robust, and mostly
German-managed and controlled.
The German state of Lower Saxony's 20-percent stake in
Volkswagen did not stop the firm becoming Europe's biggest
carmaker thanks to fat margins in the luxury sector, although
lower sales have recently hit profits.
WHY BUILD IN FRANCE?
Whatever their differences, the British and French car
industries have until recently had at least one thing in common:
falling employment. Over the past decade, neither Britain's
laissez-faire approach nor France's interventionism have managed
to reverse a decline of more than a third in the auto industry's
direct employment, to 161,000 and 201,000 jobs, respectively.
In Britain, that has changed: Car industry employment is now
rising. France's tough labour laws and heavy state presence are
helping make Britain a more attractive place to invest, said
German Arndt Ellinghorst, the head of automotive research at ISI
Group.
"(British) people have less of an attitude ... are equally
skilled, they're willing to work harder and you have a
government that is more likely to support you than chase your
management away by taxing all their income," he said.
"Give me a single reason why you want to produce anything in
France?"
One executive who knows all about French political pressure
is Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn. In 2009, it emerged that he had
decided to build most of Renault's latest model, the Clio 4, in
Turkey, not France. It was the first time the automaker had
taken such a step.
One dark January evening in 2010 he was summoned to the
residence of conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy to explain
himself, the government said at the time.
Ghosn eventually got his way, but had to promise future work
would be given to French auto workers.
Two years later, Hollande, the country's first Socialist
president for nearly 17 years, was jolted by Peugeot's decision
to shutter a French car plant. It was the first such closure in
over 20 years, and symptomatic of the ailing economy.
Hollande and his then-Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg - a
left-winger who would become widely regarded as anti-business
for interfering in decisions - said they would save the plant.
But after the extent of Peugeot's financial woes became clear,
its fate was sealed: The plant, which employed around 3,000
people, produced its last car in October 2013.
In contrast, when Ford decided in the same year to end a
century of vehicle production in Britain, Westminster put up
little resistance. Britain's business ministry saw the move as
"regrettable but a commercial decision for the company." Its
response focused not on saving the plant but ensuring workers
found jobs elsewhere. Ford still builds engines in Britain.
British ministers did intervene to save a Vauxhall plant in
2012, but it was painful concessions by workers - including
agreeing a two-year pay freeze - that kept the factory open.
Roger Maddison negotiated the future of both plants for
Britain's biggest trade union, Unite, and told Reuters that no
British government, left or right, would commit money to save
any facility.
"They won't do what the French government do. They won't
give state aid because they'll tell you that they can't do that
because it's against European law," he said.
"I think that's possibly just an excuse not to give any
money."
European Union regulators gave France the go-ahead to a 7
billion euro state loan guarantee for Peugeot Citroen's
financing arm in July 2013, but tightened the terms.
LONG, HARD ROAD
Britain has certainly endured a long, painful struggle.
In 1972, the country built all-time peak of 1.92 million
cars. Eight years later that had halved to fewer than a million.
It was a time of tumultuous upheaval. A major automaker was
partly nationalised, thousands were made unemployed and hundreds
of work days lost to strikes.
Antiquated factories, bad designs, and increased foreign
competition added to the headaches. By the time free-market
stalwart Margaret Thatcher took office in 1979, the UK industry
looked set to crash.
But in 1984, two decisive moments helped turn things around.
The first, the start of a bitter battle with Britain's
powerful miners' union, ended in the union's defeat: Workers'
power could be curtailed. France has had no equivalent moment.
In the same year, Thatcher also signed a deal to bring
Nissan to make cars in England's depressed north.
No thought was given to a government stake, but the deal was
helped by the government's offer of land at rock-bottom
agricultural prices.
As the 21st century opened, BMW briefly returned the rump of
Rover to British hands. But sales kept falling and by 2005 MG
Rover was sold to Nanjing Automotive of China.
Fast-forward a decade and the Nissan plant, with its
gleaming machines, robotic arms and widespread automation, is
the country's biggest car assembly site, building one in three
of Britain's 1.5 million cars last year.
The 356,000-square metre (88-acre) complex is a far cry from
the dirty, rundown 1970s plants. Conveyors transport the
soon-to-be-car from chassis to completion, lifting it into the
air for the engine to be fitted before testing.
Today, British auto workers can be up to twice as efficient
as their French counterparts, according to Bernstein Research.
At BMW's plant in Oxford, England, each worker produced around
46 Minis on average last year compared with roughly 23 vehicles
per PSA Peugeot Citroen worker at the Sochaux plant in France.
STRIKES AND BOSSNAPPERS
Calmer labour relations in Britain have also helped. Car
workers are still among the most unionised - membership is
around 85 percent according to trade union Unite - but the
wildcat strikes of the past are gone.
In France, workers still take their bosses hostage. In
January, workers at a Goodyear factory 'bossnapped' two
executives as the firm tried to close the plant.
And while the French see autos as a strategic industry which
the nation must champion, for some Britons it doesn't matter
who's in charge. At a West London dealership for Tata-owned
Jaguar Land Rover, 62-year-old city financier and avid car
collector Andrew Honychurch certainly isn't fussed.
Eyeing the most expensive Range Rover on the forecourt, a
gleaming 92,000-pound ($149,000) silver model with white
interior, he believes employment is all that matters.
"It's a British brand, it's British jobs," he says, as his
wife and daughters peruse a long line of top-range models. "I'm
buying a product that is designed and made here in the UK so the
ownership of it ultimately doesn't bother me."
That said, only around a third of parts used in
British-built cars are locally made: The government has
identified 3 billion pounds worth of production that could be
repatriated.
British Business Secretary Cable is pleased with foreign
investment in the UK industry. But Britain's investment in
research and development - including on vehicle, engine and
diesel technology development - totalled 1.9 billion pounds in
2013, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders
(SMMT). That was over a billion pounds less than France's total
spend.
The French argue that national ownership has kept investment
strong, which underpins the longer-term prospects of French auto
makers.
"Be it the two main national manufacturers or the equipment
suppliers, they have made it clear they are trying to keep a
large part of their R&D strength in France," said Bernard
Million-Rousseau, director-general of auto industry group PFA
and former Peugeot executive.
"I don't see how that penalises France - quite the
contrary."
