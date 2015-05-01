TORONTO May 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Canadian sales rose 1 percent to 27,473 cars and trucks in April, boosted by Jeep sales as well as the Chrysler 200 sedan.

Jeep brand sales rose 22 percent to 7,486 vehicles, while the company sold 1,761 Chrysler 200 sedans, up from 525 a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)