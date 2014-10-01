TORONTO Oct 1 Chrysler Canada's new vehicle sales rose 20 percent for the month of September to 23,742 cars and trucks, boosted in part by its Jeep brand, which saw sales jump 140 percent from a year earlier.

The Canadian unit said sales for this calendar year to date are the highest in its 89-year history. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)