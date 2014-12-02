(Adds Ford sales numbers, analyst comment and updates
TORONTO Dec 2 Chrysler Canada gained
on Ford Motor Inc's Canadian unit for the second month in
a row in November, pulling within 920 vehicles of the sales
leader.
The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unit's sales rose 9 percent
from a year earlier to 20,922 cars and trucks, capping five full
years of monthly sales gains.
Chrysler, which beat Ford's sales totals in October, posted
year-to-date sales of 268,391 vehicles, just behind Ford's
269,311.
"Given that December is traditionally a 'slow' month for the
automotive market, we would expect Ford to maintain their
advantage at year-end - although stranger things have happened
in December sales figures," DesRosiers Automotive Consultants
said in a note to clients.
For November, Ford's sales rose 2 percent to 20,067, and GM
Canada's sales rose 10 percent to 19,264.
DesRosiers said Canadian light vehicles sales rose 4 percent
to 138,694 in November.
The news came as the top six automakers reported better than
expected U.S. November sales, helped by generous discounts and
low fuel prices.
At Chrysler, Jeep brand sales jumped 44 percent from a year
earlier, to 5,887 units, and the company sold 6,699 Ram Pickups,
up from 5,626 a year earlier.
At GM Canada, Buick sales jumped 15 percent and Cadillac
recorded its best November sales since 1980, boosted by the ATS
sedan and Escalade.
Toyota Motor Corp's Canadian sales fell 4 percent,
but the company said it has already set a new full-year record
for truck sales, boosted by the RAV4 sport utility vehicle.
Truck sales rose 8 percent to 6,823.
Honda Canada's combined Honda-Acura sales rose 6 percent to
a November record of 14,544 vehicles and the company said the
Honda Civic remains the best-selling car in Canada.
