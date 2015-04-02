* Nissan looks to expand production in North America
* CEO Ghosn says more production needed to hit U.S. sales
goal
* Nissan joins race with other automakers to capture US
growth
By Joseph White
NEW YORK, April 2 Nissan Motor Co Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday the automaker needs more
capacity in North America to fuel its growth.
Demand for Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles can be
supplied in the short term from plants in Korea and Japan, but
longer term "we obviously need more capacity in North America,"
Ghosn told reporters at the New York auto show.
Nissan is driving to boost its market share in the United
States to a "sustainable 10 percent" by 2017, he said. Nissan,
including its Infiniti luxury brand, had a 9.3 percent share of
the U.S. market as of the end of March and Ghosn said it aims to
keep growing from there.
He did not lay out a timetable for further expansion of
North American production, or say whether Nissan would build new
plants or increase production within the factories it has.
Ghosn's signal of further investment in North America comes
at a time when several rival automakers have also spoken of
plans to add factories or assembly capacity in Mexico, the
United States or Canada.
Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury brand owned by China's
Zhejiang Geely Holdings, said earlier this week it planned to
invest $500 million in a U.S. factory and
Korea's Hyundai Motor Co is considering an expansion
of North American production capacity. German automakers
Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG
have also expanded their U.S. or Mexican production in
recent years.
The United States and China are the two largest and most
profitable auto markets in the world. As automakers have
encountered obstacles in emerging markets such as Russia, India
and Southeast Asia, they are turning again toward the United
States for growth.
On a separate matter, Ghosn said reworking the capital
structure of the Renault-Nissan alliance will "take a back seat"
to hitting the targets for operating performance he has laid out
for the companies. Nissan, for example, is aiming for 8 percent
operating profit margins and 8 percent global market share by
the end of its 2016 fiscal year in early 2017.
Some shareholders have pressed for Renault to free up
capital now held in its 43.4 percent holding in Nissan. The
French and Japanese automakers forged their alliance in 1999,
when Nissan was near collapse. Now, Nissan's market
capitalization of about $46 billion is larger than Renault's,
which stands at about $27 billion.
(Reporting By Joe White; editing by Gunna Dickson)