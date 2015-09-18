(Corrects figure in 2nd paragraph to 45 percent from 5 percent)
* BMW China renews push into repairs, financing
* Opens largest Asian dealer training centre
* Industry compensating for selling cars at a loss
By Jake Spring
XI'AN, China, Sept 18 As China's economy loses
pace and car sales flatline, automakers are having to redouble
their efforts to squeeze every dollar from their dealerships -
beefing up after-sales and financing services that are a staple
in more developed markets.
New car sales still make up a "ridiculous" 70 percent or
more of dealer revenue in China, compared to as little as 45
percent in a market like Britain, where dealers make most of
their money from car repairs, insurance and auto finance, said
an executive at a chain of luxury dealerships in China.
For years, Chinese car makers and their dealers had it easy.
As China raced from being an undeveloped indigenous market to
being the world's biggest - and a main growth driver for global
manufacturers - new car sales sped along at double-digit growth.
This year, sales may contract for the first time in at least two
decades.
That's prompted global car makers such as BMW to
intensify training programs, teaching dealers how to maximise
revenue from businesses beyond just selling new cars.
In a classroom-cum-car repair service bay in Beijing last
week, groups of BMW after-sales service managers huddled around
tables, poring over spreadsheets on repair revenues per model
and productivity per service mechanic.
Elsewhere, new recruits learn how to compose follow-up
mobile messages to potential car buyers browsing the showrooms.
That personal touch can later help drum up repeat after-sales
business that might otherwise go to cheaper backstreet repair
yards.
"We're under conditions that make us sweat with urgency, so
we need to participate more in these mind-expanding activities
and cooperate with the manufacturer to find a way to survive,"
said Xu Dapeng, who manages after-sales services for a BMW
dealership in Beijing and attended last week's training.
As car sales in China soared since the mid-2000s, few
manufacturers and dealers bothered to diversify their revenue
streams. But around 60 percent of all car dealerships now say
they're losing money on each new car sold, prompting
manufacturers to build out other ways to make money.
BOOT CAMP
At BMW, where deliveries to dealers in China have grown just
1 percent so far this year, this means putting recruits through
sales 'boot camp' and turning experienced staff into spreadsheet
wonks.
The world's top luxury car maker this month opened its
largest Asia training centre in Xi'an in Shaanxi province. It is
also rolling out online training phone apps and having in-house
trainers at dealerships look after basic skills so training
centres can focus on teaching more advanced skills.
Training classes have shifted to help dealers identify areas
they can change for a quick improvement in results, said BMW's
China training chief Xiao Yi.
"They need to know which kind of customers support big
margins and have high turnover," said Ma Gang, a BMW training
manager who oversees after-sales classes. That way dealers can
target those customers in follow-up calls and increase the
chance they'll bring in their cars for repairs or a tune-up.
BMW is not alone in beefing up its training effort as the
market becomes more challenging.
Lu Cheng, general manager of DZMC Training, who taught last
week's BMW class, said there's more demand for such training
sessions from all his clients, including Daimler AG
and Porsche. His firm has increased its training
staff by a fifth since last year.
GETTING PERSONAL
Profits from selling new cars are being squeezed from
competitive price discounting, making it even more crucial to
generate steady high-margin income from after-sales services.
After-sales margins in China can be as high as 50 percent -
if a dealership is run efficiently - the luxury dealership
executive said.
Much of BMW's training focuses on follow-up contact with
customers - honing sales reps' SMS skills, for example.
Trainer Lee Yida opened a basic skills session by asking BMW
dealer trainees: "What kind of SMS message will move consumers'
hearts?" Choosing between a handful of messages, one saleswoman
said her group opted for brevity. "Our customers are very busy,"
she said. "We thought it was better because it was shorter."
Dealers are also taught how to maximize the use of each car
repair bay, and ensure that all customers pay for work done.
Training and increased after-sales revenue alone are
unlikely to offset the sales slowdown. Volkswagen
and its luxury brand Audi, for example, are scaling
back production and making other cuts.
After-sales margins are already under pressure, with average
per customer revenue dipping to 3,480 yuan ($546) this year from
4,288 yuan last year for luxury car brands, according to a study
by J.D. Power & Associates released in July.
Many dealers in what is still a relatively young Chinese
autos industry are untried in after-sales. "It's an area in
China that, to be frank, they're not very good at," the dealer
executive said.
"Anyone can sell cars, after-sales is complicated," said
another manager at a major chain of Mercedes dealers.
($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)