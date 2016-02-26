Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
BEIJING Feb 26 Ford's China joint venture will recall 191,368 vehicles to inspect brake booster seals, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.
The recall affects the company's Kuga and Focus models, the spokeswoman said, and applies to vehicles manufactured in China between 2013 and 2014. The recall will start on Friday, the spokeswoman added.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.