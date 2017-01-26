By Nick Carey
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Jan 26 Chinese automaker Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd, the owner of Volvo cars,
plans to roll out its mid-priced Lynk & Co brand in the United
States and Europe in early 2019, but cautioned those plans could
change if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a border tax on
imported vehicles, a senior company executive told Reuters.
Senior vice president Alain Visser said Geely planned to
launch the Lynk & Co brand in San Francisco and Berlin before
expanding within months to other cities. The possibility that
the United States would impose a tax or tariff on imported cars
is a risk, Visser told Reuters on the sidelines of the National
Automobile Dealers Association convention in New Orleans.
"That's an open question but we're going to offer employment
in the U.S. so we believe there's a positive business case to
let us in," Visser said.
Geely has said Lynk is aimed at the middle of the market
where it would likely compete with established brands like
Toyota and Honda. Volvo, which Geely bought
from Ford in 2010, will continue to focus on premium vehicles,
company executives have said.
Lynk is also looking to forge partnerships with auto dealers
that would allow it to sell its electric and hybrid vehicles
through company-owned stores, but get them repaired through a
franchised dealer network.
"Our target is not to upset the dealers or say their model
doesn't work," Visser said. "The dealer model can exist and
we're going to offer them business."
The brand's first vehicles in Europe and America will likely
be plug-in hybrids or possibly even fully electrified.
"Because of the cost structure we have, we would be able to
offer an electric car at the price of a normal combustion-engine
car," he said.
U.S. dealers and individual states have aggressively pushed
back against Tesla Motors Inc's model of selling
directly to consumers instead of using the franchise model.
Lynk unveiled its '01' model, a compact SUV, in Berlin last
October.
The brand expects to open 170 retail stores in China in 2017
and has plans for around 100 stores in American cities. For
those who do not want to buy a car, Lynk will allow customers to
use cars for a subscription fee, with owners and Lynk sharing
the revenue.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Andrew Hay)