* Geely, Volvo developing joint platform across brands
* New brand to compete vs China/foreign ventures - sources
* To launch with SUV; sedan also under development - sources
* China already has too many car brands - IHS
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese automaker Geely will
launch a new brand next year, codenamed "L", with cars based on
joint architecture developed with Volvo, three people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The brand will launch with a sport-utility vehicle - the
first model based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)
platform developed by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
and Volvo, the Swedish automaker it bought from Ford
in 2010. A sedan is also under development for the new
brand.
Spokesmen for both Geely and Volvo declined to comment.
Launching a new car brand when China's economic growth is at
its slowest in a quarter of a century may seem ambitious, but
Geely, under chairman Li Shufu, beat the industry growth rate
last year and has turned around Volvo's fortunes.
Geely sales rose 22 percent to around 510,000 cars last
year, and Volvo earnings tripled, with the Swedish automaker
predicting record sales for 2016.
Car sales in China, the world's biggest market, are forecast
to grow by around 6 percent this year, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The aim is for L-brand cars to compete with Chinese-foreign
venture brands, such as those produced jointly by General Motors
and SAIC Motor Corp. That would leave Volvo
to focus on the luxury market, and Geely to go up against
domestic Chinese brands, two of the people said.
The new brand would launch into an already crowded Chinese
market where at least a dozen foreign automakers and more than
20 local passenger car manufacturers, many with multiple brands
of their own, compete.
"The last thing the Chinese automotive world needs is
another brand," said James Chao, Asia-Pacific chief of
consultancy IHS Automotive. "The elimination of more brands in
China should be the route."
Launching a new brand can cost hundreds of millions of
dollars, if not billions, require years of patience and even
then would need to be a truly groundbreaking product to succeed,
Chao said.
But the potential return could be substantial if Geely can
pull it off.
SAIC GM's budget Baojun cars, launched in China in 2011,
sold nearly half a million vehicles last year. But other new
brands, including Toyota Motor's Scion sub-brand aimed
at younger buyers in the United States, have failed to gain
traction. Scion was axed as a standalone brand earlier this
year.
Qoros Automotive, backed by Kenon Holdings and
China's Chery Automobile, was founded in 2007 and
sold just 14,250 cars last year.
STRATEGY U-TURN?
The new L-brand is something of a U-turn for Geely, which
said only two years ago it would eliminate three sub-brands and
only sell under the Geely logo, consolidating its sales network
in the process.
L-brand cars will be sold through Geely's existing
dealership network, said one individual with direct knowledge of
the plan, unlike previous Geely sub-brands that were sold
through separate exclusive dealerships.
New factories will be set up to make cars for the new brand,
codenamed after the marque's first initial, and once it is
established in China it will export to other markets, the person
said.
China Euro Vehicle Technology AB, a Geely subsidiary that
coordinates research and development with Volvo, is leading the
work on the CMA platform from its headquarters in Sweden, with
some operations in China.
Developing the CMA platform is part of Geely's preparations
for a push into European and U.S. markets, sources previously
told Reuters.
The platform will allow all three brands - Volvo, Geely and
L-brand - to design new models from a common base.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)