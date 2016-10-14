BEIJING Oct 14 Chinese automaker Geely is set
to launch a new car brand - Lynk & Co - on Oct. 20, sources
said, as it seeks to broaden its appeal by tackling the middle
market.
The brand will be used to launch the first vehicle based on
the Complex Modular Architecture (CMA) platform developed by
Geely and Volvo, which Geely acquired six
years ago.
Reuters was first to report in April that Geely would
launch a new middle market brand, codenamed "L", to compete with
Chinese-foreign venture cars such as those produced by GM
and SAIC Motor Corp - leaving Volvo to focus on the
luxury end and Geely to go up against domestic producers.
The "L" codename represents Lynk & Co, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters, a company which has
already launched a holding website, showing next week's launch
date.
Geely declined to comment.
The website - lynkco.com - shares Internet license and other
registration details with Geely and China Euro Vehicle
Technology (CEVT), a subsidiary that coordinates research and
development with Volvo. The site does not, though, provide
details on the brand or cars.
"As you have seen on the Lynk & Co website, CEVT is indeed
the company behind this website and it's no secret that it is
developing the CMA platform for Geely Auto," said Stefan Lundin,
a CEVT spokesman based in Sweden.
Lundin said Lynk & Co would launch on Oct. 20 in Berlin, but
declined to elaborate on the nature of the venture.
Lynk & Co will enter a tough Chinese auto market where the
car industry has struggled with slowing economic growth since
last year. Geely has weathered the slowdown better than most,
with sales of its feature-packed cars growing for 16 consecutive
months to September.
Launching a new car brand can cost hundreds of millions of
dollars, if not billions, according to James Chao, Asia-Pacific
chief for IHS Markit Automotive.
The marque's cars would first be sold in China and later in
the U.S. and Europe, sources told Reuters in April.
A separate Lynk & Co website posted to its official Weibo
account announces a contest to guess what future modes of
transportation might be.
"What can cars still bring us? What new possible means of
travel will tomorrow bring?"
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Eric Meijer)