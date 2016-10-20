(Repeats to show pictures available)
* Car on sale in China next year, Europe, US from 2018
* Owners can rent out vehicle with shareable digital key
* Launch comes as Chinese firms snap up German tech
* Made in China products rivalling European designs
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, Oct 20 Chinese automaker Geely, the
owner of Volvo cars, will unveil the first model of its new Lynk
& Co brand in Germany on Thursday, a compact SUV aimed at taking
on the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz across the world.
The Lynk, made in China, will go on sale at home in 2017,
followed by Europe and the United States in 2018, and marks one
of the first attempts by a Chinese carmaker to create a global
brand that makes use European design and technology know-how.
Chinese companies have been snapping up cutting-edge German
technology to push upmarket and gain a global footprint. This
year alone, Chinese home appliances maker Midea has
agreed to buy German robotics firm Kuka and Fujian
Grand Chip Investment Fund LP is taking over semiconductor
equipment maker Aixtron. .
Long seen as a cheap, no frills brand in China and unheard
of in Europe, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group purchased struggling
Swedish carmaker Volvo from Ford in 2010 to help it leapfrog a
decade of research and development.
While Volvo will continue to focus on premium vehicles, Lynk
is an attempt to grab a slice of the mid market. It will
initially take on foreign carmakers' joint ventures in China,
but - as shown by the global launch in Berlin - it also aims to
challenge the world's biggest automakers in their own markets.
The SUV, called '01', will target tech-savvy drivers. It
will come with a high level of internet connectivity and owners
will be able to rent out their vehicles to others by using the
Lynk app and a shareable digital key.
The car will be a hybrid powered by a 1.5-litre three
cylinder petrol engine combined with a lithium-ion battery and
electric motor, and will be the first based on the Complex
Modular Architecture platform developed by Geely and Volvo.
Mercedes-owner Daimler and BMW are also
investing heavily in hybrid vehicles and will be watching
closely to see how the '01' fares with European consumers.
Geely said the car would be priced competitively, but gave
no details.
EUROPEAN KNOW-HOW
Geely's design has been refined by British designer Peter
Horbury, who headed up design at Volvo in the 1990s and oversaw
it for Jaguar, Aston Martin and Ford's other brands from 2002.
In doing so, Geely is upping the competitive pressure on
established global carmakers, which have long accused Chinese
rivals of merely ripping off their designs.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), for example, has sued China's
Jiangling Motor after it released the Landwind X7
SUV in 2014, a car that JLR says copies its Land Rover Evoque
while costing around the third of a price.
Geely said it had teamed up with Sweden's Ericsson
for '01's connected features, as well as Microsoft
and Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba.
"The new '01' car will be the most connected car in the
world, designed for a modern, urban audience who are used to
collaborative consumption and all the benefits that this
brings," said Alain Visser, senior vice president of Lynk & Co.
Alarmed by the threat posed by Apple and Google
, carmakers are co-operating with telecoms equipment
makers and technology firms to develop their own digital
services.
Geely plans to unveil the '01' at STATION in Berlin, a
former railway station that was the final stop for trains
connecting West Germany with West Berlin during the Cold War,
and now frequently hosts start-up conventions.
