By Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI Nov 29 General Motors Co
unveiled its latest global research centre in China on Thursday,
where it hopes to take advantage of the country's vast supply of
engineering graduates to drive its development of a new
generation of electric vehicles.
China's auto market has grown rapidly - it has been the
world's largest since 2009 - and one of the new centre's primary
roles is to ensure the requirements and preferences of consumers
in China are integrated into GM's global product development.
But the new facilities in Shanghai - the GM China Advanced
Technical Center - will look after not just China's auto market.
It plans to develop an array of technologies and know-how for
the global marketplace, alongside similar engineering centres in
the United States, Germany and South Korea.
"This centre plays a critical role in GM's global R&D,
engineering and design network," said Jon Lauckner, the U.S. car
maker's global technology chief.
The decision to site a major upstream research facility in
Shanghai was based in part on the relative abundance of
engineering talent in China, which already produces more science
and engineering graduates than any country, said John Du, a
director of the new centre.
"There's tremendous people capability in China with more
science and engineering graduates than the U.S., Japan, and
Germany combined," said Du.
"China now ranks first in the world in the number of PhD
candidates, and these are talents we want to attract into the GM
R&D and engineering workforce. Not just to develop product for
China market."
The move is also consistent with a degree of division of
labour GM has been promoting among its primary research
facilities, said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting
firm Automotive Foresight.
One principal area of research the new tech centre is likely
to focus on, Zhang believes, is "new energy" - a Chinese
codeword for heavily electrified technology that powers
all-electric battery cars and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
"It makes sense because Northeast Asia - Japan, South Korea
and China - is the world's major hub for advanced electric car
battery research," Zhang said.
Thursday's launch marked the official opening of the second
and final phase of the Shanghai centre, which the company said
will have styling, vehicle engineering, engine engineering, and
vehicle communications research all under one roof.
GM said up to 250 engineers, researchers and designers will
eventually work at the sprawling campus.
This is the most comprehensive automotive tech centre in the
country," said Bob Socia, head of GM's operations in China,
India and Southeast Asia.
The first phase opened in September 2011, and it has already
started research in lightweight auto parts with a focus on
magnesium and high strength steel, because China is a major
producer of those materials and has ample supplies of both.
The centre has also been testing new, "next-generation"
battery technology for electric battery vehicles.
China is home to a large number of automotive parts
producers, both indigenous and units of foreign suppliers, who
are poised to play a bigger role in supplying more sophisticated
components to auto makers around the world, including GM, Du
said.
"It makes sense for us to do vehicle development closer to
our suppliers," he said.
Du, who heads the centre's Science Lab, which conducts
advanced battery and lightweight materials research, said that
in his field a presence in Asia was a must.
"(Some of) the companies leading the world in battery
development are based in Korea and Japan, so it makes sense for
us to do this work in China with its close proximity to both of
those countries and their leading edge suppliers in this field,"
he said.
"Many of the best battery researchers and engineers are also
located in Asia, and we're recruiting them to work for GM."