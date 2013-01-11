BEIJING Jan 11 Vehicle sales in China rose 4.3 percent in 2012, a second straight year of single-digit growth, pressured by a slowing economy and sluggish performances by Japanese automakers following a flare up in diplomatic tension between the two Asian giants.

In December, vehicle sales rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier, slowing from an 8.2 percent gain in November, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

The pace of growth shows an improvement from 2011 when vehicle sales rose just 2.5 percent after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small car purchases but trails the robust double-digit expansion of the preceding two years.

Automakers are bracing for another year of tepid single-digit growth in 2013, weighed down by continued weakness in sales of Japanese brands and by government measures intended to restrict traffic in bigger cities.

Still, China, which accounted for a third of light vehicle sales growth worldwide over the past five years, presents automakers with huge opportunities due to the country's expanding urban middle class and low-car ownership in sprawling inland areas.