BEIJING May 9 Vehicles sales in China rose 13.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

That compares with a 10.7 percent year-on-year gain in March.

In April, automakers shipped 1.84 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, with sales in the first four months up 13.2 percent to 7.27 million, CAAM said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing)