Russian newspaper says received threat after reporting death in Syria
MOSCOW, May 31 A newspaper in Siberia said on Wednesday it was threatened with retribution after reporting the death in Syria of a Russian private military contractor.
BEIJING May 9 Vehicles sales in China rose 13.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.
That compares with a 10.7 percent year-on-year gain in March.
In April, automakers shipped 1.84 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, with sales in the first four months up 13.2 percent to 7.27 million, CAAM said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing)
BEIRUT, May 30 Lebanon's interior ministry banned the new Wonder Woman film from cinemas on Wednesday because an Israeli actress plays the lead role, a ministry source and a security official said.