BEIJING Dec 6 China is forecast to become the
world's biggest electric car market this year, with sales
estimated at 220,000 to 250,000 vehicles, the official news
agency Xinhua said on Sunday, quoting the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers.
Worldwide electric cars sales are expected to increase to
600,000 this year, association deputy secretary-general Xu
Yanhua told an industry conference.
China is tipped to surpass the United States as the world's
biggest electric car market, she said, putting the U.S. market
at an estimated 180,000 vehicles.
China's electric-car industry is developing rapidly, but
quality and not just quantity should be the focus for the
development to be sustainable, Xu said.
Safety and the quality of batteries should be carefully
supervised, she added.
The industry saw explosive growth in the past two years,
thanks to supportive government policies, including subsidies
and tax cuts.
In the first 10 months of this year, sales of electric cars
surged 290 percent year-on-year to 171,145, according to the
association's data.
(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim, editing by Larry King)