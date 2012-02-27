BEIJING Feb 27 China intends to bypass
foreign brands for its government car fleet and use only local
manufacturers, the latest vehicle purchase list posted on a
government website over the weekend shows.
Government at all levels has spent lavishly on foreign cars,
from Tata Motor's Land Rover, Volkswagen AG's
Audi, BMW, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz to Toyota Motor's Camry and Honda Motor's
Accord.
In 2010, expense on government vehicles came to around 80
billion yuan ($12.7 billion) according to some estimates. And
fleets of black government Audi A6s occasionally zooming around
Beijing and violating every traffic rule with impunity have long
aroused public resentment.
The government is now turning to SAIC Motor, FAW
Group and other national automakers, according to the
preliminary purchase list for 2012.
Dongfeng Motor Group Co, BYD, Geely
Automobile Holdings all made it on to the list,
released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
to seek public opinion.
Even lesser known players such as Jianghuai Auto
, Hafei Automobile and Hunan Jiangnan Automobile are
on the list.
In part to appease public anger, regulators issued rules in
November to cap the price of vehicles used for official purpose
at 180,000 yuan ($28,600) and the size of engine at 1.8 litres.
It also mandated manufacturers supplying vehicles to the
government must have spent no less than 3 percent of their core
revenue on research and development in the past two years.
The latest initiative, if finalised, would mark the most
aggressive measure ever to curb the run-away buying frenzy and
stock markets reacted positively.
Jianghuai Auto jumped to its trading limit shortly after the
market opened. Great Wall Motor traded in Hong Kong
rose 5.5 percent, with shares of Chongqing Changan Automobile
up 4.95 percent.
FAW is getting ready to revive its Red Flag premier sedan.
SAIC and BAIC Group also unveiled plans to roll out upscale
marques.
Industry observers, however, remain cautious as Chinese
officials may find ways to circumvent Beijing's rulings.
"It's the first time ever that foreign brands have been
excluded from the official list," said John Zeng, director for
industry consultancy LMC Automotive Asia Pacific region.
"But the end result depends on the execution as always."