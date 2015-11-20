* Cut to stoke 1-8 pct sales rise next year - analysts
* 'Pull-forward' effect may mean lower growth in 2017, 2018
* Sector shake-up in prospect if sales growth stays low
(Adds Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota comments from Guangzhou show)
By Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 China's move to cut tax
on small-engine cars may revive sales growth in 2016 only to
leave the world's biggest auto market running on empty in years
to come, analysts warn, raising the spectre of industry
restructuring at the end of the road.
As one of China's biggest auto shows got under way in
Guangzhou on Friday, sector watchers said sales may rise from
1-8 percent next year after Beijing cut taxes to coax buyers who
had turned fretful over China's slowing economic growth. The
wide range of forecasts highlights the uncertainty now clouding
China's auto market and the tax cut's impact.
The 2016 projections could mean improvement on the 2 percent
growth seen for this year. Yet many analysts see the tax cut as
"pulling forward" future car sales, and are lowering forecasts
for 2017 and 2018 towards a single-digit percentage level that
they say may force carmakers and Beijing to embrace a shake-out.
"China would have then no choice but to allow some painful
restructuring to occur," said John Humphrey, a senior analyst
for JD Power. Three or more years with growth "around 2 or 3 or
4 percent" would render the status quo of Beijing support
through times of weaker sales growth "untenable", Humphrey said.
At the Guangzhou show, Weiming Soh, vice president of sales
for Volkswagen AG, predicted China's passenger
vehicle market will grow 3-5 percent next year. "It's going to
be better than 2015," Soh said, "I would say not as good as
before."
Benefiting from decades of double-digit percentage sales
growth as it rose from humble beginnings, China's auto sector
has yet to experience significant restructuring.
At times when China's carmakers have run into temporary
sales dips, Beijing has stepped in with policy support, such as
tax cuts and purchase subsidies. With the economy slowing,
squeezing the government of tax revenue, automakers wouldn't be
able to count on further policy support, analysts say.
FALTERING ECONOMY
The latest tax cut - on vehicles with 1.6 litre or smaller
engines - was introduced on Oct. 1 after sales had threatened to
slip into negative territory as the economy faltered.
Authorities similarly cut taxes in 2009 to boost car sales,
only to see a negative correction once the breaks expired, said
John Zeng, an analyst for LMC Automotive Consulting.
LMC raised its 2016 forecast for passenger vehicle growth to
8.2 percent after October's move, but lowered its sales forecast
for next two years: it now sees 2017 growth at 4.5 percent.
For now, carmakers are standing by long-term sales,
production and investment plans in China.
At the Guangzhou show, Toyota Motor Corp's China
chief Hiroji Onishi said the Japanese firm is on track to
achieve its goal of selling 1.1 million vehicles in China this
year.
Joachim Wedler, head of Volkswagen's Audi unit in China,
said the premium German brand will have 10 all-new or
face-lifted models in the country in the next nine months,
including the face-lifted A6 sedan and the significantly
redesigned Q7 crossover sport-utility vehicle. Those 10 models
should account for 60 percent of Audi's annual volume in China,
Wedler said.
If longer-range strategy is unchanged, some have adjusted
tactics already in seeking to support sales in response to
market weakness before the tax cut. Companies like Volkswagen
and General Motors Co already cut prices this year and
are reducing production shifts.
A China-based sales executive for one of Volkswagen's main
joint ventures, who was not authorized to speak to the media,
said the tax cut essentially saved Volkswagen from deeper cuts
like layoffs "overnight".
Meanwhile domestic firm Guangzhou Automobile Group
delayed adding 400,000 in new car
production capacity, the first half of which was to come on line
next year, to 2020.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)