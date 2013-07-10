BEIJING, July 10 Vehicles sales in China rose
11.2 percent in June from a year earlier, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
June pct change y-t-d pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL TOTAL
Cars 1,403,500 9.3 8,665,100 13.8
Vehicles 1,754,100 11.2 10,782,200 12.3
--------------------------------------------------------------
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
June by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a
year earlier).
--------------------------------------------------------------
June pct change y-t-d pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
General Motors 236,207 10.6 1,567,392 10.6
Toyota Motor 76,900 9.0 416,900 -5.8
Mazda Motor 11,108 -31.2 82,531 -20.6
Nissan 101,400 -7.7 591,600 -8.3
Ford Motor 75,254 44.0 407,721 47.0
Honda Motor 61,003 -5.6 316,578 -3.2
SAIC Motor 406,855 14.4 2,573,537 15.3
Audi 44,479 33.5 228,139 17.7
BMW NA NA 182,800 15.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 50-50 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.
Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.
Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng
Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The
Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.
SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG
VOWG_p.DE> It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM
and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.