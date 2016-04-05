* Toyota sales up 40 pct in March
* Dealers predict stable demand in April -dealer survey
* Vehicle prices continue to decline -dealer survey
BEIJING, April 5 China's auto market appears
poised for a rebound in March after a slow Lunar New Year
season, with Toyota Motor Corp posting strong monthly
sales and a dealer survey indicating rising demand.
The Japanese automaker on Tuesday said its sales in the
world's largest auto market jumped 40.6 percent in March from
the same month a year earlier to 100,500 vehicles. That compared
with a 6.3 percent on-year gain in February.
On the same day, the China Automobile Dealers Association
said at its monthly news briefing that one-third of dealers it
surveyed said demand increased in March, up from a mere 2.7
percent in February, with the survey predicting stable demand
this month.
Car sales growth in China ground to a halt last year as the
economy expanded at the slowest pace in 25 years while the stock
market slumped. Sales rebounded from October due to a government
tax cut on small engine cars that carries through the end of
this year.
Analysts and industry insiders are now watching whether that
rebound can be sustained.
Further turmoil in the stock market could hurt buyer demand
or bubbling real estate prices could prompt Chinese to invest
more in real estate and put off buying a car, said Yale Zhang,
Shanghai-based managing director of Automotive Foresight.
Such scenarios could derail the consultancy's prediction of
up to 10 percent sales growth this year, Zhang said.
Even as demand rebounds in March, "the pressure on the
overall industry is still large," said Hui Yumei, a vice
director for the dealers association.
Roughly 45 percent of dealers in the survey said transaction
prices fell in March as dealers competed through discounts.
