FRANKFURT Aug 20 Martin Leach, the former Chief
Operating Officer at Ford Europe, is recruiting staff for
a new electric car manufacturer based mainly in China and
California, the executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Auto industry veteran Leach, who has held senior positions
at Mazda and Maserati, declined to say which company is
backing the new venture, but said, "It is not a company with a
background in the car industry."
Leach's project is the latest sign that a shift to electric
cars has lowered the barriers to entry into automotive
production, where new players such as Tesla have
already successfully taken on established manufacturers.
Electric motors for battery-powered vehicles have a simpler
design than conventional combustion engines, making them cheaper
to produce and assemble. This combined with know-how available
from suppliers has opened the door to the new venture, he said.
"It will be electric cars. The company will be based
partially in China, and the United States. I don't feel
empowered to give you further details at this point," Leach said
in response to questions about the project.
The venture had been gathering pace "under the radar" and
not all the stakeholders are ready to go public with their
plans, Leach explained.
It is easier to start a new car company now than 20 years
ago, because large automotive suppliers like Bosch and
Continental have developed expertise in electric
vehicle design, giving new entrants access to key technologies.
"Now you have an ability to engage with suppliers who have
competence that was once the sole preserve of established
manufacturers," Leach explained.
The new carmaker will start out making electric cars and may
eventually make self-driving cars, Leach said. "I am a proponent
of self-driving cars. I think it will end up going there, but
that is not the starting point for now."
Global sales of pure electric cars are still a tiny slice of
a market dominated by internal combustion vehicles, mainly
because battery powered vehicles have a shorter operating range.
But strides in battery technology will extend their range
and this, along with government incentives for sales of
low-emission vehicles, have created a viable market,
particularly in China, Leach said.
In February 2014, Reuters reported that Hybrid Tech Holding
LLC, backed by Hong Kong investor Richard Li, had hired Leach.
Hybrid Tech Holding LLC had sought to buy the assets of
Fisker Automotive, a defunct electric car maker which filed for
bankruptcy, but ultimately lost out to Chinese auto parts maker
Wanxiang Group.
The backer of his car project is not Apple, Leach
further said.
In February Reuters reported a source saying Apple is
learning how to make a self-driving electric car and is talking
to experts at carmakers and automotive suppliers.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)