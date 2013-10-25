DETROIT Oct 25 A U.S. safety agency is
investigating complaints about drivers' doors catching fire on
the 2012 Jeep Liberty.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office
of Defects Investigation said it has opened a preliminary probe
into an estimated 79,252 Liberty SUVs. ODI will evaluate the
scope, frequency and consequence of the issue - often a prelude
to a formal recall.
ODI said it had received two reports from consumers alleging
the driver's door caught fire, causing the drivers to stop the
vehicle and exit through the passenger door. One injury was
reported.
Chrysler Group, a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA, phased
out the Liberty last fall at the end of the 2012 model year. A
replacement, the 2014 Jeep Cherokee, is just beginning to reach
U.S. dealers.
In a statement, Chrysler said, "Our engineers are
investigating these two reports while also fully supporting" the
federal investigation.