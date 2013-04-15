DETROIT, April 15 Chrysler Group shuffled its
executive ranks on Monday after Nissan Motor Co Ltd's
North America unit raided the company last week to recruit a new
sales and marketing boss.
Chrysler, a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA, named Reid
Bigland as president and chief executive of its Ram Truck brand.
Bigland replaces Fred Diaz, who was named vice president of U.S.
sales and marketing at Nissan on Friday.
In addition to Ram Truck, Diaz had headed Chrysler's Mexican
operations.
Bigland, who had been president and CEO of Chrysler's Dodge
brand, continues as head of U.S. sales and president and CEO of
Chrysler Canada.
Timothy Kuniskis, who had been North American head of the
Fiat brand, succeeds Bigland at Dodge, while Jason Stoicevich
replaces Kuniskis in the Fiat role.
Chrysler named Bruno Cattori as president and CEO of Mexico.
Before joining Chrysler in early 2012, Cattori was head of
Mercedes-Benz Mexico.