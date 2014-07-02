(Adds details on pace of recall for Liberty, Cherokee fixes)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 2 U.S. safety regulators are
demanding an explanation for what they say is Chrysler's slow
pace in making fixes to protect rear fuel tanks in older model
Jeep SUVs even though the regulators have accepted the
automaker's remedy in the case of lower-speed crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
Wednesday that at Chrysler's current pace it would take nearly
five years to fix all of the affected Jeep Grand Cherokee and
Jeep Liberty SUVs involved in a recall announced last June.
In response, NHTSA has issued a "special order" signed by
its chief counsel, O. Kevin Vincent, mandating that Chrysler
produce documents to explain the pace of Chrysler's recall
efforts. The documents must be presented to the NHTSA by July
16.
The affected vehicles are the Jeep Grand Cherokee for model
years 1993 to 1998 and Jeep Liberty from 2002 to 2007.
In June 2013, Chrysler recalled 1.56 million Grand Cherokee
and Liberty SUVs after initially resisting NHTSA's request for
the recalls.
At the time, Chrysler said placement of a trailer hitch
assembly would protect occupants in the event of low- or
medium-speed rear-end crashes.
Chrysler said its suppliers are working six days a week to
make the trailer hitches and that customers will be notified
when it is time to schedule service of their SUVs.
NHTSA has long maintained that the placement of the fuel
tanks behind the rear axle has left them less protected in the
event of rear-end crashes, and could cause fuel leaks and fires.
At the time of last June's recall, NHTSA had linked 51 deaths to
the problem.
"NHTSA took the unusual step of reconstructing real-life
crashes of the affected vehicles after the company failed to
provide enough evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of its
remedy," the regulator said in a statement. It added that it
accepts the fix, but questions the rate at which Chrysler is
applying it.
NHTSA's testing took place from last August to January, and
in mid-January it told Chrysler it accepted the trailer-hitch
remedy.
While Chrysler and NHTSA agreed to make the recalls last
June, Chrysler waited until Dec. 6, 2013 to pick a supplier for
the trailer hitches and did not order them until late January.
The first of them were produced in mid May.
In explaining the delay, Chrysler said: "To accommodate the
high-volume production required for this campaign, Chrysler
Group had to find and enlist multiple new supplier partners to
supply volume of this part that far exceeded normal demand."
Vincent summed up NHTSA's concerns in the special order to
Chrysler: "For many owners, a recall remedy deferred by parts
availability easily becomes a defect remedy denied."
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Leslie Adler;
and Peter Galloway)