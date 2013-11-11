DETROIT Nov 11 Chrysler Group LLC executive Saad Chehab has been named chief marketing officer of the sports luxury automaker Maserati brand worldwide, the two companies announced on Monday.

Both Chrysler and Maserati are units of Fiat SpA.

Chehab had been president and chief executive of the Chrysler brand and prior to that was advertising director for the Chrysler Group.

Chehab, 46, will be asked to help Maserati meet its ambitious goal of attaining global sales go of 50,000 vehicles by 2015. In 2012, Maserati sold about 6,000 vehicles globally including about 2,700 in the U.S. market. He will report to Maserati Chief Executive Officer Harald Wester.

Chehab was head of Chrysler brand marketing in 2011 when Chrysler aired a Super Bowl ad featuring rapper Eminem and the slogan, "Made in Detroit."

Replacing Chehab as head of the Chrysler brand is Al Gardner, 49. He has been the head of the Chrysler Group's Southeast Business Center, which is focused on sales, in Orlando.

Peter Grady, 53, has been named president and chief executive officer for the Maserati brand in North America, where the luxury automaker has 71 U.S. and five Canadian dealerships.

Grady will retain his position as head of the Chrysler dealer network.

Grady replaces Robert Graczyk as brand chief for Maserati in North America. Graczyk, 50, is now head of sales for all Fiat and Chrysler brands in Australia.

Tim Kuniskis, 46, will take on the position as head of fleet operations and will retain his post as head of the Dodge brand.

Steve Beahm, 50, was named vice president of supply chain management for the Chrysler Group. He previously was vice president of U.S. sales operations for the Chrysler Group.

"All of these appointments represent important recognition of the positive contribution that each individual has brought to the organization," said Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat and Chrysler Group. "We continue to value the talent within our walls, as we grow strong leaders and provide opportunities for top performers."