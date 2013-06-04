DETROIT, June 4 Chrysler Group LLC disputed a decision by U.S. safety regulators to recall 2.7 million Jeep vehicles for safety problems, saying in a statement on Tuesday that the conclusion is based on an "incomplete analysis of the underlying data."

Chrysler, which is majority-owned by Fiat, said it does not intend to recall the SUVs and insisted that they are safe.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sought the recall to address rear impacts that could cause a fuel leak and lead to fire in those vehicles. The agency asked for the recall last night but Chrysler resisted.

The vehicles covered by the action include the Jeep Grand Cherokee for model years 1993 to 2004 and the Jeep Liberty made for the 2002 to 2007 model years.

It is unusual for automakers to challenge the agency on such safety issues.

"The company stands behind the quality of its vehicles," Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in a statement. "All of us remain committed to continue working with NHTSA to provide information confirming the safety of these vehicles."