DETROIT, June 4 Chrysler Group LLC disputed a
decision by U.S. safety regulators to recall 2.7 million Jeep
vehicles for safety problems, saying in a statement on Tuesday
that the conclusion is based on an "incomplete analysis of the
underlying data."
Chrysler, which is majority-owned by Fiat, said it does not
intend to recall the SUVs and insisted that they are safe.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sought
the recall to address rear impacts that could cause a fuel leak
and lead to fire in those vehicles. The agency asked for the
recall last night but Chrysler resisted.
The vehicles covered by the action include the Jeep Grand
Cherokee for model years 1993 to 2004 and the Jeep Liberty made
for the 2002 to 2007 model years.
It is unusual for automakers to challenge the agency on such
safety issues.
"The company stands behind the quality of its vehicles,"
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in a statement. "All of
us remain committed to continue working with NHTSA to provide
information confirming the safety of these vehicles."