By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 18 Chrysler Group LLC said it
would recall 2.7 million older Jeep models after initially
fighting a recall request from U.S. regulators in a dispute over
crash protection for their fuel tanks.
The recall will affect Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model
years 1993 to 2004 and Jeep Liberty SUVs from 2002 to 2007.
Regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said the agency will continue to investigate the
issue, including a review of new documents provided by Chrysler.
NHTSA officials said they were pleased with Chrysler's decision.
While Chrysler stood by its assertion that the vehicles are
not defective, the automaker acknowledged consumer concerns
about the safety of the vehicles, which have fuel tanks situated
behind the rear axle.
Chrysler said its dealers will install trailer hitches on
affected vehicles that do not already have company-installed
hitches.
"Chrysler Group's analysis of the data confirms that these
vehicles are not defective and are among the safest in the peer
group," said a statement from Chrysler, controlled by Italy's
Fiat.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 3
asked Chrysler to recall the two Jeep models because the
placement of the fuel tank leaves them less protected in the
event of rear-end crash and could lead to a leak and fire.
The safety agency's data shows that 51 people have been
killed in rear-end crashes involving the two Jeep models
affected. Chrysler early this month said NHTSA's investigation
was flawed, and that fuel leaks and fires were extremely rare.
A company spokesman declined to estimate the cost of the
recall.
Sandy Munro, president of consultancy Munro & Associates in
suburban Detroit, said a conservative estimate of the recall's
cost is $300 million.
Chrysler's net income for the first quarter was $166
million.
Alec Gutierrez, analyst with industry consultant Kelley Blue
Book, said consumers have recently been forgiving of automakers
who comply with recalls.
"This outcome will not only help consumers, but also
Chrysler, as there was also danger that sales could decline if
they had refused the recall," said Gutierrez.
Resisting a recall requested by federal regulators is rare
in the auto industry. The last time Chrysler fought a recall
request for one of its vehicles was in 1997.
Munro said that Chrysler was being forced to "fix something
that doesn't need to be fixed" and said the incidence of
problems for the Jeep models is low considering how many miles
they have been driven.
Chrysler earlier this month said that the Grand Cherokee and
Liberty SUVs met safety requirements in effect at the time of
their manufacture.