DETROIT Feb 7 Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday it is recalling an estimated 9,655 full-size vans in North America to replace a part that could lead to the accelerator pedal getting stuck in the wide open position.

About half the affected 2014 Ram ProMaster vans are still on dealer lots and cannot be sold until they are repaired. Owners will be notified of the recall, which will be done at no cost, Chrysler said.

A spokesman for Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said there were no reports of accidents or injuries relating to the issue.

Every Chrysler vehicle is equipped with a brake-throttle override system that allows the driver to stop the vehicle by applying the brake pedal to override any simultaneous accelerator input, Chrysler said.

The automaker will replace the pedal stop, or trim piece that surrounds the opening accommodating the accelerator pedal shaft.

The issue was discovered at a company test track, when a driver applied downward force at an angle and the pedal stuck in an open position, company spokesman Eric Mayne said.

Chrysler said it had shared its findings with Fiat due to the ProMaster's similarity to the Ducato van, though the Fiat vehicle has a different design. Fiat found no reports of pedal sticking in the Ducato, launched in 2006 and sold in more than 80 countries but not in the United States.

The affected part was already scheduled for replacement to improve the driving experience before the issue was discovered, Mayne said.

Of the affected vans, an estimated 7,935 are in the United States, 1,437 in Canada and 283 in Mexico, Mayne said.