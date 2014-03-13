DETROIT, March 13 Chrysler Group said on Thursday it is recalling about 49,400 full-size Dodge Charger cars for possible overheating of headlight parts.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said customer service data led engineers to investigate reports similar to those that prompted a 2012 recall of more than 9,600 Charger police cars from model years 2011 and 2012 to address overheating of jumper harnesses and other parts.

Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to either recall.

In the latest recall, Chrysler said it will inspect and replace if needed at no cost to the owner the headlight jumper harnesses and bulbs, or headlight assembles on certain 2011-2012 model-year Charger cars equipped with halogen headlights.

Of the vehicles affected in the recall, about 43,450 are in the United States, 2,850 in Canada, 375 in Mexico and 2,700 outside of North America, the company said.

Chrysler said it will contact affected owners and tell them when they can schedule service.

U.S. safety regulators also this week closed their investigation into reports of driver-side door fires in 104,593 model-year 2012 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles with no finding of a defect trend, according to documents filed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.