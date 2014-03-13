DETROIT, March 13 Chrysler Group said on
Thursday it is recalling about 49,400 full-size Dodge Charger
cars for possible overheating of headlight parts.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said
customer service data led engineers to investigate reports
similar to those that prompted a 2012 recall of more than 9,600
Charger police cars from model years 2011 and 2012 to address
overheating of jumper harnesses and other parts.
Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents
related to either recall.
In the latest recall, Chrysler said it will inspect and
replace if needed at no cost to the owner the headlight jumper
harnesses and bulbs, or headlight assembles on certain 2011-2012
model-year Charger cars equipped with halogen headlights.
Of the vehicles affected in the recall, about 43,450 are in
the United States, 2,850 in Canada, 375 in Mexico and 2,700
outside of North America, the company said.
Chrysler said it will contact affected owners and tell them
when they can schedule service.
U.S. safety regulators also this week closed their
investigation into reports of driver-side door fires in 104,593
model-year 2012 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles with no
finding of a defect trend, according to documents filed on the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.