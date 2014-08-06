DETROIT Aug 6 Amid concerns that Fiat
shareholders will prevent a merger of the Italian automaker with
Chrysler Group, the American automaker reported that
second-quarter profit was up 22 percent to $619 million.
Fiat shares fell as much as 8.5 percent on Wednesday to
their lowest of the year on concerns that investors who voted
against the merger with Chrysler would exercise their right to
sell the stock, potentially jeopardizing the tie-up.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of both Fiat and
Chrysler, will speak to industry analysts on a conference call
to begin at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Wednesday.
Chrysler posted a rise of 14 percent in net revenue to $20.5
billion.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)