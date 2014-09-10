By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, Sept 10
DETROIT, Sept 10 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating about 160,000 Dodge Caravan minivans following
reports of engine stalling
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on
Tuesday said its Office of Defects Investigation is assessing
"the scope, frequency and safety consequences" of alleged engine
stalling after refueling in the Chrysler vans.
A spokesman for Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat SpA,
on Wednesday said the automaker "will actively support NHTSA's
efforts to investigate" the claims, adding that the agency's
investigation notice "cites no injuries or accidents related to
this reported condition."
NHTSA said it had received eight complaints from consumers
related to the issue.
A complaint posted to the agency's website in July referred
to an incident in June where "my wife (with kids in car) stalled
on the highway" in the couple's 2007 Grand Caravan. "She was on
a turn and the steering wheel became impossible for her to
turn," the complaint said.
Another complaint posted in February said "vehicle stalls
immediately after filling gas tank" and that the stalling "has
happened repeatedly in traffic."
NHTSA has received numerous complaints about the same
problem on the Chrysler Town & Country, a companion model to the
Grand Caravan, including 20 complaints on the 2004 Town &
Country and 25 complaints on the 2005 Town & Country.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)