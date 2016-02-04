WASHINGTON Feb 4 Continental Automotive Systems
is recalling 5 million Honda, Fiat Chyrsler and other vehicles
to replace air bag control units built over a five year period
that may be defective, according to documents made public on
Thursday.
The unit of Germany-based Continental AG told the
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the
electronic systems built from 2006 through 2010 and used in 5
million vehicles may fail and air bags may not deploy in the
event of a crash.
Honda Motor Co said late Wednesday is recalling
341,000 2008-2010 Accord cars to replace the control units.
On Thursday, Fiat Chrysler said it is recalling
112,000 vehicles for the same issue, including the 2009 Dodge
Journey, 2008-2009 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and
Country and 2009 Volkswagen Routan that it previously assembled
for the German automaker.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Heavey)