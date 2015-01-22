Tesla is most painful stock for short sellers in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix.
DETROIT Jan 22 The Obama administration on Thursday will unveil a change to its safety ratings program that awards cars and trucks up to five stars in crash tests, the Detroit News reported.
The head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mark Rosekind, said the change in the five-star New Car Assessment program will be announced by Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, according to the newspaper.
Rosekind said NHTSA may announce that it will include on new vehicle stickers whether vehicles have automatic braking systems to avoid frontal collisions, but it has no immediate plans to require the inclusion of those features, the newspaper said.
LOS ANGELES, May 2 The Service Employees International Union, backer of a five-year campaign to improve pay and job conditions for fast-food workers, on Tuesday asked Illinois and California officials to investigate how McDonald's Corp calculates restaurant rents, which generate about one-fourth of its revenue.