June 1 The average length of loans for new and
used vehicles in the United States in the first quarter hit
record highs, and nearly 30 percent of new-vehicle loans have
pay-back periods longer than six years, Experian Automotive said
in a report issued on Monday.
The average term for a first-quarter new-vehicle loan was 67
months and for used vehicles, 62 months, Experian said.
Experian found that in the first quarter, 29.5 percent of
new-vehicle loans in the U.S. market were for term of 73 months
to 84 months.
Experian has been tracking the length of auto loans since
2006.
"While longer term loans are growing, they do not
necessarily represent an ominous sign for the market," said
Melinda Zabritski, Experian's senior director of automotive
finance. "Most longer-term loans help consumers keep monthly
payments manageable, while allowing them to purchase the
vehicles they need without having to break the bank."
The average age of cars and trucks on U.S. roads is about 11
years.
The average new-vehicle loan in the first quarter this year
was $28,711 in the first quarter of 2015, up from $27,612 a year
earlier. The average monthly payment for new vehicles rose to
$488 from $474 a year earlier, Experian reported.
Leases accounted for 31.5 percent of new vehicles financed
in the first quarter, up from 30.2 percent a year earlier. The
average monthly payment for a new leased vehicle fell to $405
from $412 a year earlier.
