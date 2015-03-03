CHARLESTON, S.C., March 3 Daimler AG
is set to announce it will build Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans at
its plant in South Carolina and add 1,200 jobs there as a
result, a state politician said on Tuesday.
South Carolina State Representative Chip Limehouse, a
Republican from Charleston, said officials in North Charleston,
South Carolina, told him the German automaker will announce the
plans on Friday. The plant is located in Ladson, near
Charleston.
"They'll be using U.S. parts and assembling the entire
vehicle here in North Charleston," Limehouse told Reuters. "This
will be a 100 percent American-made automobile."
A Daimler spokeswoman said the company will not comment on
speculation. It has scheduled a Friday news conference in the
state to make an announcement but has given no other details.
Daimler said last fall it would broaden its production
footprint for the vans by moving some manufacturing to North
America so it could produce locally to meet demand in the
region. Most Sprinter vans destined for the U.S. market at
present have been produced in kit forms at plants in Duesseldorf
and Ludwigsfelde, and then shipped to be reassembled in South
Carolina.
The Sprinter has been assembled and sold in the United
States since 2001.
