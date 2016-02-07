* Franchised used-car dealers cannot sell recall vehicles
By Alexandria Sage
Feb 7 Honda Motor Co's order that its
U.S. dealers stop selling some 2.2 million of the automakers'
most popular models is compounding financial and regulatory
headaches for car dealers stuck with millions of vehicles that
have potentially hazardous air bags or other safety defects.
With the recalls affecting Honda vehicles dating back
several years, used-car dealers are facing increased pressure.
It is legal under federal law to sell used cars with unrepaired
safety defects that are subject to recall, but dealers that
operate under franchises with manufacturers could be violating
those agreements.
It is illegal to sell new cars that are subject to a recall
under federal law.
Because some used-car dealers operate independently of any
manufacturer, the growing number of used cars that need safety
repairs is creating divisions among dealers. The National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration says this difference
creates a "safety loophole."
John Isaacson, a Honda dealer in Auburn, Maine, said he was
hit by three recalls the same day, but would respect Honda's
ban.
"If people are selling these with open recalls, customers
get mad," Isaacson told Reuters. "Over time, it's not good for
business."
Regulators have taken steps to address sales of used cars
subject to safety recalls.
In a settlement last month with General Motors Co and
two dealer groups, the Federal Trade Commission warned
automakers and dealers not to claim that used vehicles sold as
"certified pre-owned" cars had undergone comprehensive
inspections if repairs required under a recall had not been
done.
"Companies touting the comprehensiveness of their vehicle
inspections need to be straight with consumers about
safety-related recalls," Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's
Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.
As in Honda's case, manufacturers sometimes issue a "stop
sale" on models subject to recall and can penalize their
franchise dealers if they sell such cars.
The head of the California New Car Dealers Association,
Brian Maas, said one of his members had 15 percent of his
inventory affected by the Honda recall.
However, dealers outside the new vehicle franchise system,
whether independents or chains such as CarMax, the
largest U.S. used-car retailer, can sell such cars.
AutoNation Inc, the largest new vehicle dealer group
in the United States, has said it will not sell a new or used
vehicle that needed repairs under a recall, and Chief Executive
Mike Jackson is calling on rivals to do likewise.
In the meantime, Jackson told Reuters, the policy is proving
costly, in part because the chain has to stock more vehicles to
make up for the roughly 16 percent of inventory it cannot sell.
AutoNation, with its huge network of dealerships, can
"afford to do the right thing," said Kelley Blue Book analyst
Rebecca Lindland. Smaller dealers need to turn cars quickly and
cannot afford dead inventory.
Honda has said parts to repair the Takata airbags will not
be ready until late summer.
CarMax says it is transparent about recalls on its used
cars, including a link on each car's listing on the website to
search for open recalls. Carmakers do not allow CarMax to
perform recall repairs, so customers are "best positioned" to
get repairs at franchised dealers after purchase, the company
says.
