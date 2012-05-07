May 7 Traffic fatalities on U.S. roads in 2011
fell to their lowest level since federal safety regulators
started counting in 1949, the regulators said on Monday.
Preliminary data estimates that 32,310 people died in motor
vehicle crashes last year, down 1.7 percent from 2010, said the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Final figures
will be issued later this year.
U.S. drivers drove 1.2 percent fewer miles in 2011, NHTSA
said.
Rebecca Lindland, director of automotive research for IHS
Inc, said more and better air bags, higher seat-belt use and
vehicles designed to allow people to survive a crash are the
main reasons for the decline in traffic deaths in recent years.
The rate of fatalities per 100 million miles driven in the
United States last year was 1.09, down from 1.11 in 2010 and
down from 1.46 in 2005, NHTSA said.
Traffic deaths have fallen 26 percent since 2005, when
43,510 people died in crashes, NHTSA said.
Last year, the only U.S. region to have an increase in
traffic deaths was California, Arizona and Hawaii, where
fatalities rose 3.3 percent, NHTSA said.
SAFER VEHICLES
"Cars and trucks (including sport utility vehicles) are
definitely getting safer and a big point is that they are
co-existing on the road better," said Lindland.
She said that since SUVs started to proliferate on American
roads in the 1990s, SUVs and pickup trucks have been designed to
cause less damage to lower-profile passenger cars.
The SUVs have lower bumpers and the areas where they would
hit shorter cars is lower, and safer, she said.
She said that drivers are using seat belts at a higher rate
and that passive safety measures like air bags are becoming more
prevalent.
"The number would be even lower without distracted driving,"
Lindland said.
NHTSA did not provide information on distracted driving
deaths last year. But, in 2010, it said that some 3,092 were
killed in "distracted-affected crashes," which was 9.4 percent
of overall road fatalities that year.
Thirty-seven of the 50 U.S. states have totally banned using
the keyboard -- texting -- on a mobile phone or other device
while driving, and 10 states have outlawed the use of handheld
phones.
The states, along with the District of Columbia, that have
banned phone calls while driving -- without using a hands-free
device -- are California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, West
Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, New York and
Connecticut.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; editing by M.D. Golan)