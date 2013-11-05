DETROIT Nov 5 Delphi Automotive Plc
posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday on
strong demand in North America and Asia, and said the European
auto market was stabilizing.
The auto parts maker also narrowed its full-year profit
forecast for this year.
"Although we remain cautious, the European market seems to
be stabilizing," Chief Executive Rodney O`Neal said in a
statement.
Net income in the third quarter rose slightly to $271
million, or 87 cents a share, from $269 million, or 84 cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned 97 cents a share, 3
cents better than analysts expected in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll.