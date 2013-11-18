Nov 19 In today's auto industry, where famed
Japanese quality and durability are increasingly a given, design
is king and, among designers, South Koreans are hot property.
From General Motors' bold Chevrolet Camaro to the
quintessential British gentlemen's Bentley, more top
models carry the flair and signature of a group of designers
from South Korea, which some have dubbed "Asia's Italy" for its
impact on car design, fashion and aesthetics.
As competition in the industry becomes ever more cut-throat,
partly as gaps in quality and technology narrow, automakers need
bolder, edgier designs to differentiate. From a global talent
pool, South Koreans stand out.
Designers, including Sangyup Lee, Jinwon Kim and Jay Jongwon
Kim, are gaining influence at automakers in the United States
and Europe, and even at Toyota Motor, as well as, of
course, at Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.
Theories for this Korean wave vary: from Hyundai's rise and
the nation's work ethic, to a societal emphasis on external
beauty - Korea has a thriving cosmetic surgery industry - and
the impact of a 1990s comic book and TV series called "Asphalt
Man", which starred local heartthrob Lee Byung-hun as a young
car designer. The aspiring fictional designer inspired "a lot of
kids, including me, at the time," said Sangyup Lee, who is in
charge of exterior design and advanced design at Bentley's main
studio in Crewe, in northwest England.
Four years ago, Lee led a Korean-Russian-Brazilian team that
redesigned the new Camaro for launch by GM in 2009. He later
moved to Volkswagen and then to the German group's Bentley unit.
Another member of the Camaro team was Steve Kim, a Korean
native, who is a director at GM's design studio in Seoul. The
two used to work in the basement of Lee's house in a Detroit
suburb, often late into the night tossing around ideas and
filling up sketchpads to conjure up the new Camaro.
"KOREAN MAFIA"
At GM, the Detroit automaker that bought failed Daewoo
Motors in 2002, close to three dozen Koreans are among several
hundred professionals working at the main U.S. studio in Warren,
Michigan - and are dubbed the "Korean mafia" or "K-team".
Tim Lee, GM's global manufacturing chief and China unit
chairman, says most global brands are now equally capable on
quality and technology. "What sets us apart? Great design and
(economies of) scale," he said, noting a successful automaker
has to offer more car for the customer at affordable prices.
At Toyota, Jinwon Kim led the design of the FJ-Cruiser, an
edgy sport utility vehicle. Mercedes-Benz designer Hubert Lee,
American-born but who grew up in Seoul, masterminded the styling
of the CLS luxury coupe, and Jay Jongwon Kim is a rising talent
at Opel, one of the design brains behind the Monza concept car
that won plaudits at this year's Frankfurt auto show.
"Koreans are extremely good designers, well trained and
disciplined," said Chris Bangle, a former BMW design
chief who now runs a design consultancy in Italy.
Bumsuk Lim, a Korean native and a professor of car design at
the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California -
widely regarded as the Harvard of auto design - says the rise of
Korean designers is a result of a turn in the global industry.
"In most mature markets people have moved on and cars are
generally nothing more than a means of transportation," he said.
"In Korea and, increasingly, China, people still dream of owning
cars and they're considered a status symbol," making car design
a desirable profession.
In a typical class of 12-15 students at the Art Center, more
than half are Asian, and half of those are Korean, noted Lim,
who previously worked at GM and Honda Motor. GM's Steve
Kim noted that economic power shifts mean the next wave of
designers is likely to emerge from China and Southeast Asia.
TRAILBLAZER
A trailblazer for today's Korean design talent was John
Chun, a Korean War veteran who in the late-1960s designed Shelby
Cobras, tricked-out performance variants of the Ford
Mustang. Chun, who was also a consultant to Hyundai and worked
for Tonka Toys, died in July, aged 84.
A couple of decades later, Art Center's Lim and Bentley's
Lee came of age, paving the way for the current generation of
Korean designers, though Bangle, the ex-BMW design chief, said
the world is still waiting for Korea to produce the likes of
Japan's Ken Okuyama, who designed the Ferrari Enzo, and
Shiro Nakamura, Nissan Motor's chief designer.
Beyond an innate design talent, Koreans' success owes much
to the nation's famed work ethic and tenacity, said Bangle,
recalling how Jay Jongwon Kim, an industrial design student,
turned up unannounced at BMW's Munich studio one day in 2006.
With no appointment, Kim paid his own way to Germany armed
only with the address of BMW's headquarters, a portfolio of
designs and a hunger to succeed. Once he had located the design
studio, Kim had to beg reluctant receptionists to call a
designer whose name he had found on the Internet. The student,
who barely spoke English, let alone German, was eventually
allowed in and gave the first of half a dozen presentations that
day, first at the MINI studio and then at the main BMW studio to
Bangle and current BMW design chief Adrian Van Hooydonk.
Six months later, Kim was back at BMW, this time with an
appointment, to present to Bangle a scaled-down model of a
design he had shown earlier. He gave a dazzling presentation,
complete with lights and music, and was offered an internship on
the spot. That led to a formal job offer seven months later,
which was scuppered by the 2008 global financial crisis.
Undeterred, Kim secured a position at Mercedes-Benz's studio in
Yokohama, and later moved to GM's Opel, where his work on the
Monza concept hints at the design language for Opel's next
generation of cars.
CADILLAC'S PARK
A key member of GM's "Korean mafia" in Michigan is Christine
Park, who was lead interior designer for the Cadillac XTS
full-size sedan launched last year to help revive the storied
brand.
Park, now Cadillac's lead exterior designer, says the
success of her compatriots coincides with the rise of Korea's
fashion and architectural industries as the economy has
prospered. She says her parents and grandparents are part of
Korea's lost generation for whom life was a tough slog through
Japanese occupation, World War II and the Korean War.
"They had to worry about whether they had enough to eat day
to day," said the Korea native who was educated in California.
Parents wanted their children to become lawyers, doctors or
engineers, she added. "Now, art is very much celebrated," making
car design a more desirable career choice.
Bentley's Lee said Koreans are also playing catch-up with
developed car markets as they lacked a "car culture." The
44-year-old said that, unlike some of his peers today, his
family did not have "a big garage full of hot-rod cars."
Similarly, Kim at Opel, the son of a rice miller, said he rarely
saw cars on the streets of Buan when he was growing up.
From the age of 12, Lee attended "art cram school" in the
evenings in Seoul, determined to gain entry to Hongik
University, a leading art school. He went on to study sculpture
at Hongik and then car design at Art Center, before joining GM
in 1999 after a stint at Porsche and Pininfarina, an
independent Italian design studio.
"We don't have a strong automotive tradition in Korea, so
most of us are very hungry and willing to work hard" to gain the
knowledge and expertise in car design, Lee said. "That makes us
flexible and versatile."
The biggest challenge for Korean designers now is
consistency, moving from one-off hits to developing a lasting
legacy that is "the definition of good designers," Patrick le
Quement, Renault's design chief who retired in 2009
after 22 years, said in an email exchange.
"Design is like F1 racing, it's good to win a race, but it
doesn't mean you'll become world champion. There are drivers who
made a habit of winning and those that won occasionally, for
lack of talent, concentration and dedication."
"I'm very impressed by the overall quality of young Korean
designers. Consistency is the sign of real talent."