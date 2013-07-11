DETROIT, July 11 Philip Caldwell, the first CEO
of Ford Motor Co from outside the Ford family, died at his
home Wednesday.
Caldwell, who lived in New Caanan, Conn., was 93. He died of
complications from a stroke, his family said on Thursday.
Henry Ford II chose Caldwell to replace him as Ford CEO in
1979 over Lee Iacocca, whom Ford fired as the company's
president the year before. Caldwell was named chairman in 1980.
During his six years at the helm of the company in the late
1970s and early 1980s, Caldwell led Ford through an
industry-wide economic downturn and oversaw the introduction of
the Ford Taurus.
The automaker lost more than $3 billion during the 1980-82
recession, but Ford was profitable again by 1983, as the company
made $1.3 billion.
The Taurus was introduced in 1985 for the 1986 model year
and became one of Ford's best-selling vehicles well into the
1990s.
In a 1985 interview with the New York Times on the eve of
his retirement, Caldwell said improved vehicle quality was key
to Ford's turnaround.
"We put vehicles on the road which customers wanted to buy,
and that's why our market share is up."
Caldwell retired after 32 years with Ford, and was a Ford
company director until 1990. He began his automotive career in
1953 in purchasing and engineering, after serving as a civilian
procurement executive for the Navy Department in Washington.
Ford Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement that Caldwell
had a "remarkable impact" at Ford.
"He helped guide the company through a difficult turnaround
in the 1980s and drove the introductions of ground-breaking
products around the globe," Ford said.
Caldwell was born in Bourneville, Ohio in 1920. He graduated
from Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio in 1940 and earned
an MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1942.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betsey, along with
three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.