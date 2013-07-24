DETROIT, July 24 The Porsche brand, for the
ninth straight year, led J.D. Power and Associates' annual
survey of vehicles drivers find most pleasing to own and drive,
while the Land Rover Range Rover crossover was the top
individual vehicle in the survey.
Luxury brands claimed the top 10 spots of Power's 2013 U.S.
Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout study, which was
released Wednesday by the global marketing information firm.
Audi, BMW, Land Rover and
Toyota's Lexus followed Porsche, which like Audi is a
unit of Volkswagen AG.
General Motors' Cadillac brand, which finished
seventh, was the highest ranking U.S. brand. Lincoln, a division
of Ford Motor Co, came in ninth.
The influential survey asks more than 83,000 drivers to rate
the experience of owning and driving a vehicle during the first
90 days after they bought or leased it. The responses were
gathered between February and May, 2013.
Ram, Chrysler LLC's truck division, was the
highest-rated non-luxury brand.
The Land Rover Range Rover was the top scoring vehicle in
the entire survey, based on 77 different attributes which
measure how satisfied drivers are with their vehicle. This year
is the first time a large premium car didn't claim the survey's
top spot.
Volkswagen AG had the most segment winners with five
vehicles from all its brands receiving high marks. Chevrolet had
the highest number of segment award winners for any brand with
three -- Avalanche, Sonic and Volt.
Daimler AG's Smart unit was the lowest-ranked
brand in the survey. Toyota, Jeep, Subaru and
Mitsubishi were also in the bottom five.