DETROIT Jan 15 As the auto industry battles to
win public confidence after a series of massive recalls, a group
of 18 major carmakers announced on Friday they have agreed to a
voluntary U.S. effort to boost safety efforts.
The project will focus on improving vehicle cybersecurity,
use of early warning data to spot trends and looking at the
aviation industry as a potential model for cooperation with the
government.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx met with top
executives including General Motors chairman, CEO Mary
Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio
Marchionne and Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz at
the North American International Auto Show in Detroit to unveil
the effort.
It includes a joint government-industry working group to
study whether the model of an existing aviation industry
voluntary working group could make sense for automakers.
"NHTSA and automakers have engaged in productive discussions
to explore meaningful ways to collectively improve vehicle
safety," said a statement by the group of automakers and federal
safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
"Automakers and NHTSA are committing to work together to
develop a collaborative, data-driven, science-based process,
consistent with the law, to advance these objectives."
Others taking part include Honda Motor Co, Tesla
Motors Inc., BMW AG, Volkswagen AG and Daimler
AG.
"I see it as a real opportunity and a foundation that we can
build on," Barra told reporters.
But the effort is not legally binding and has come under
criticism by some who question why the federal agency held weeks
of secret talks toward reaching an agreement, rather than
addressing safety problems through legal requirements that would
include public input.
Automakers in 2014 recalled a record-setting 64 million
vehicles in the United States and automakers have come under
harsh criticism for failing to recall vehicles fast enough.
NHTSA has imposed record fines on major automakers including
GM, Fiat Chrysler, Honda Motor Co and Japanese auto
parts maker Takata Corp for failing to handle safety
issues properly. The agency has also required as a condition of
settlements many independent monitors and enhanced safety
disclosures from automakers.
Earlier this week, consumer advocates asked NHTSA to adopt
as standard equipment new advanced safety technologies. NHTSA in
September announced a separate voluntary deal in principle with
major automakers to eventually make standard automatic emergency
braking in all future vehicles.
