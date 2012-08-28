WASHINGTON Aug 28 Japan's Nippon Seiki Co Ltd
has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices
of dashboard panel instruments and will pay a $1 million fine,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company is the eighth to enter a guilty plea in the
United States for fixing auto parts prices. U.S. and European
regulators are investigating the industry.
Nippon Seiki agreed to plead guilty to a single count of
price-fixing of instrument panel clusters, the gauges and
instruments that drivers see on their dashboards. It was
involved in a conspiracy that ran from at least April 2008 to
February 2010, the Justice Department said.
The following companies previously agreed to plead guilty to
price-fixing or have already entered a guilty plea: a subsidiary
of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Swedish auto parts
company Autoliv, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa
Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp, Yazaki Corp and
G.S. Electech.
Fines for the companies have topped $785 million.
Eleven executives have agreed to plead guilty in connection
with the probe.