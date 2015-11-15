* New features take over tricky, tiresome driving situations
* Semi-autonomy may reduce fear of driver-less cars over
time
* Boon for companies supplying sensors, cameras software
* 2020 Olympics could be showcase for Japanese automakers
By Naomi Tajitsu and Paul Ingrassia
TOKYO/FRANKFURT, Nov 16 At the recent Frankfurt
Auto Show, Ford Motor Co unveiled a new feature that lets
drivers pre-set their car to go at or just above the speed
limit. In-car cameras and software read and react to road signs,
speeding the car up or slowing it down.
Active Speed Limiter is available on select models in
Europe, but not, ironically, in the United States, Ford's home
country, where road signs come in different shapes and sizes,
and are often obscured by shrubbery.
So it goes on the road to the self-driving, or autonomous,
car - a journey of, well, stops and starts that most experts say
will take a couple decades to complete.
Meantime, advances in "semi-autonomy" - features that help
handle tricky or tiresome driving situations but still require a
driver's oversight - have sparked a high-tech automotive arms
race, with car companies vying to launch the most advanced
features.
Automakers hope semi-autonomous features will, over time,
help drivers and regulators get over fears of riding in vehicles
that accelerate, steer and stop themselves, making potentially
life-or-death judgements.
Shorter term, car companies want these features to make
driving more convenient - and cars more profitable.
"People like features that make driving easier, safer and
more fun," says Joseph Vitale Jr., who heads global automotive
consulting for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. "The question is what
customers will pay for them."
Ford's Active Speed Limiter comes at 560 euros ($602.78),
and it's too soon to tell how popular it will be.
Among the biggest winners for now are the companies that
produce electronic sensors, cameras and software that make
self-driving features possible.
The growing list includes the high-tech units of traditional
automotive suppliers such as Germany's Continental AG,
Israel's Mobileye Vision Technologies (IPO-MOBV.O), and
consumer-technology giants Google, Apple,
Samsung Electronics Co, Sony Corp and more.
At Silicon Valley's Nvidia Corp, for example, video
games remain the biggest market, but automotive revenue is the
fastest-growing segment.
"We're in well over 8 million cars on the road today and
will be in more than 30 million in the next three to four
years," says Jen-Hsun Huang, Nvidia's president and CEO. "Future
cars will sense and understand the world moving around them."
"DOING CRAZY THINGS"
A big step in that direction was the traffic-jam assistance
feature on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Now available on more
Mercedes models, the Intelligent Drive system allows the car to
drive itself at low speeds in traffic jams, freeing the driver
from constant braking.
BMW, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co
and others have or will soon introduce similar
features.
Silicon Valley's Tesla Motors recently broke new
ground by downloading "autopilot" features to its newer models,
just as software updates are downloaded to smartphones and
tablets. Autopilot basically drives the car itself, but Tesla
warns drivers not to relinquish control entirely.
On a recent investor call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had
seen some "fairly crazy videos on YouTube" of Tesla owners
driving hands-free with autopilot, and added: "This is not good.
We will be putting some additional constraints on when autopilot
can be activated, to minimize the possibility of people doing
crazy things with it."
BELLS AND WHISTLES
For consumers, getting their first car with semi-automated
features can be both exciting and daunting, especially those who
haven't bought a new car in years.
"I had no idea this sort of thing was out there," says Mark
Goldsmith, a Tokyo-area TV news writer. "I'd been driving a
15-year-old Jeep, which only had cruise control that you
constantly had to adjust, so all these new features are a
novelty."
Goldsmith recently traded the Jeep for a 2015 Volvo
with a mouthful of a name - the V40 T5 R-design - and
a handful of semi-automated driving features.
Those include adaptive cruise control, distance warning,
blind-spot information system, "city safety," driver alert
system, lane-keeping aid, road-sign information, anti-skid
system and parking assist. Combined they add close to $1,000 to
the car's total price of nearly $31,000.
While Goldsmith says he has yet to test all the automated
features, he says the suite of functions was "definitely" a
factor that helped sell he and his wife on the car.
But to other drivers, like Kirstin Houser, a communications
and events manager in Frankfurt, mastering how to use all the
buttons, switches and toggles to activate the automated drive
functions on her family car, a 2015 Mercedes E-Klasse Kombi, was
a time-consuming process which required "relearn(ing) how to
drive".
"There are just too many bells and whistles on the steering
column, either to push, pull, scroll, hold down, release, etc.
By the time I remember which one to use, there's already a row
of cars behind me honking to park my car," she said.
"Safe driving, and also understanding the general mechanics
of a car, are so engrained in the way we drive that it's hard to
separate that and allow our car to make those judgements."
TARGET 2020
Ford recently added automated straight-in, "perpendicular"
parking on some models. While developing the feature, company
engineers found that cars could self-park in places so tight
that drivers couldn't pull out of them. They reworked the
software to add pull-out capability to Active Park Assist, which
is priced at $395 in America and 350 euros in Europe.
BMW's new flagship 7 Series sedan has a remote self-parking
feature that allows the car to park itself with nobody inside.
Drivers stop, hop out, push a button on the key fob, and the car
takes over.
Google is holding discussions with at least half a dozen car
companies with aims of launching its self-driving car system by
2020. That same year, Japan's Big Three - Toyota, Nissan Motor
Co and Honda - are targeting the Tokyo Summer Olympic
Games to launch and showcase cars that will largely handle
themselves in city traffic, but not entirely.
"We maintain our expectation that drivers will remain in
control of their cars in 2020," Moritaka Yoshida, Toyota's chief
safety technology officer, said recently at a demonstration of
the company's latest automated driving technology.
Nonetheless, the company's Lexus GS450 SX models equipped
with cameras, radar and laser sensors changed lanes and merged
smoothly in heavy traffic, without help from the driver.
The 2020 Olympics could become a venue for automotive as
well as athletic competition, and not just among traditional car
companies.
Tokyo-based Robot Taxi plans to bypass semi-autonomy and
deploy 3,000 self-driving taxis that athletes, VIPs and tourists
can summon by a smartphone app to ferry to and from venues.
"It's not about the car," the company's chairman Hisashi
Taniguchi told Reuters. "We're going to generate revenue from
supplying self-driving vehicles as a service, and collecting
user fees. It's all about the app, and how many people use it."
