(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles
on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year,
according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
That represented a doubling from the 2015 tally but electric
cars still only accounted for 0.2 percent of the global count.
How many will there be in five years' time? Or in 10 years'
time?
The answer to that question will determine the fortunes of
multiple metals over the coming years.
Battery materials such as lithium and cobalt are already
bubbling as supply chains which have historically evolved to
meet niche applications adapt to the much bigger demands of the
green technology revolution.
The likes of aluminium and copper can be expected to
continue benefiting from greater usage across a transport sector
increasingly defined by lightweighting and enhanced electrical
circuitry.
Platinum and palladium, by contrast, could be losers as
electrification reduces the need for catalytic converters.
But both supply and price are going to depend on what
happens to demand. And that is the electric elephant in the
room.
TEARING DOWN THE BOLT
Analysts at Swiss bank UBS attempted to answer the question
by tearing apart piece by piece a Chevy Bolt, which must top the
list of fun things to do if you're a bank researcher.
They chose the Bolt because it is the first mass-market
electric vehicle with a range of over 200 miles. It also "has a
price tag and range similar to the upcoming Tesla Model 3, which
is Tesla's long-awaited entry into the mass market." ("UBS
Evidence Lab Electric Car Teardown - Disruption Ahead?", May 18,
2017).
Their surprise finding is that the Bolt's powertrain was
$4,600 cheaper to produce than they expected "with more cost
reduction potential left."
Their key takeaway is that the Bolt could reach consumer
cost of ownership parity with a comparable internal combustion
engine vehicle such as the Volkswagen Golf much sooner than
expected, as early as next year in Europe.
That would represent a tipping point for demand and UBS has
lifted its electric vehicle (EV) sales projections by around 50
percent accordingly.
"We now forecast 3.1m EVs sold in 2021 (battery-electric
cars and plug-in hybrids) and 14.2m sold in 2025, instead of
2.5m and 9.7m previously."
Electric vehicles' share of new sales is forecast to rise
from that marginal 0.2 percent last year to three percent in
2021 and 14 percent in 2025.
DOUBLE REVOLUTION
And if those numbers look a bit on the aggressive side, UBS'
forecasts look decidedly pedestrian relative to those of
RethinkX, a thinktank founded by Stanford University's Tony
Seba.
"Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030", also released last
month, generated a flurry of headlines about the imminent demise
of the combustion engine.
"We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most
consequential disruptions of transportation in history," the
report warns.
One which "will have enormous implications across the
transportation and oil industries, decimating entire portions of
their value chains, causing oil demand and prices to plummet,
and destroying trillions of dollars in investor value."
Phew!
RethinkX' core argument is that there is not one but two
technical revolutions under way in the automotive sector.
Electrification of the global car fleet will coincide with
the roll-out of autonomous vehicle technology with both trends
feeding off each other.
"By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of
autonomous vehicles (AVs), 95 percent of U.S. passenger miles
traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric
vehicles owned by fleets, not individuals, in a new business
model we call 'transport-as-a-service'".
CONSUMER CHOICE OR GOVERNMENT MANDATE?
It's an extreme vision but one that serves to underline the
diversity of views as to what to expect over the coming decade.
In truth, there is no consensus whatsoever as to how fast
electrification, or indeed automation, of the global vehicle
fleet will happen.
There are simply too many moving parts to the equation, far
more than the 24 the UBS team found in the Bolt's powertrain.
UBS' research aims to tackle the problem from a consumer
choice model. When does the cost and convenience of owning an
electric vehicle outweigh the advantages still enjoyed by
existing internal combustion engine vehicles?
But in many parts of the world, consumer choice will be
directly affected by government edict.
California led the way with its 2012 mandate that automakers
selling more than 600,000 vehicles a year in the state must sell
a stipulated amount of zero-emission-vehicles or risk losing the
right to sell any at all.
China, which has its own problems with smog, is now picking
up the compliance baton. Its proposed system, currently at the
draft legislation stage, is much tougher. Nor has Beijing shown
any signs of giving in to automaker pressure to push the start
back from 2018.
There are multiple similar national and city initiatives.
London, for example, has stipulated that all new black cabs
will have to be partly electric-powered by January next year.
Electrification of the 24,000-strong taxi fleet will go hand
in hand with higher charges on diesel cars entering the city
later this year.
So fast are these changes happening that the city's local
and transport authorities are now racing against the clock to
install the charging infrastructure necessary to support an
all-electric cab fleet.
It's the interaction of consumer choice and government
coercion that makes projecting EV growth rates so difficult.
VOLATILITY AHEAD
Metals such as cobalt and lithium find themselves on the
front-line of this green transport revolution because of their
core role in batteries.
Explosive price hikes last year in lithium and earlier this
year in cobalt were prime examples of what happens when supply
chains are too slow to react to new demand drivers.
The initial lithium price shock seems to be fading as
existing producers ramp up capacity and new operators enter the
marketplace.
Cobalt, as traded on the London Metal Exchange, rocketed
from $32,750 per tonne at the start of January to $56,250 in
early April and has since also shown signs of flattening out at
a current $56,500.
In both cases the initial price shock has passed.
But there is the potential for more price volatility going
forward because producers, traders and analysts alike are
struggling to construct consensus demand models.
That's the problem with revolutions. Once they start they
evolve in wholly unpredictable ways.
The great technological jump of vehicle electrification is
going to lead to some equally big moves in price.
Up? Down?
Probably both.
(Editing by Adrian Croft)