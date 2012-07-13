By Chris Wickham
Scientists in Germany have come
up with a new fluid for cooling the expensive batteries in
electric cars and thereby extending their life, another
potential step in improving the cost efficiency of electric
propulsion.
The fluid, dubbed CryoSolplus, absorbs heat more effectively
than either air or water and could allow for tighter packing of
batteries under the hood, according to a team of researchers at
the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy
Technology in Oberhausen.
A new battery pack for an electric car can cost as much as
half the total price of the vehicle and operating it at 45
degrees celcius, as in a normal drive on a hot day, rather than
at the top end of its comfort zone between 20 and 35 degrees,
can halve its service life.
Currently, batteries are either not cooled at all, including
those systems where batteries can be swapped out for a fully
charged replacement at a service station, or they are
air-cooled.
Air, the researchers said, isn't a very efficient absorber
of heat and its circulation needs wide spaces between the
batteries. Water is a better heat conductor, but needs a large
storage tank.
The Fraunhofer scientists say their CryoSolplus concoction,
a mix of water, paraffin, anti-freeze and a stabilisation agent,
can absorb three times as much heat as water, therefore needing
a much smaller storage tank and saving weight and space.
They now plan tests on an experimental vehicle, but believe
a system based on CryoSolplus should only cost 50 to 100 euros
more than one that uses water.
"The main problem we had to overcome during development was
to make the dispersion stable," said Tobias Kappels, one of the
Fraunhofer scientists.
As the new fluid absorbs heat, the solid paraffin droplets
in it melt and store heat in the process. They solidify again
when the solution cools.
The stabilising agent is needed to ensure these solid
droplets of paraffin stay evenly distributed within the fluid.
It stops them clumping together or floating to the surface
because they are lighter than water.
