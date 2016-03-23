BERLIN, March 23 Germany will find a way to support the development of electric cars but will not be able to fulfill all the hopes of the auto industry, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

German auto sector leaders have pressed the government to introduce incentives to boost demand for electric cars, arguing such support is required if the sector is to retain its leading edge as an automotive market. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)