BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
BERLIN Feb 2 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday he was not opposed to incentives to promote sales of electric cars but said expanding charging infrastructure should be a priority.
"I don't have any ideological reservations against any consideration or model to promote the ramp-up of electric cars," Dobrindt told reporters at a Volkswagen dealership in Berlin. "This also includes a buyers' subsidy."
He stressed, however, that the priority should be expanding the charging network for electric vehicles and said carmakers should be expected to make a financial contribution towards any measure.
Volkswagen's brand chief Herbert Diess said the car maker did not have any preference between a subsidy for electric car buyers or tax incentives.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.