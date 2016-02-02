* Merkel to meet auto chiefs in Berlin

* German car makers lag rivals in sales of electric cars

* Subsidy remains controversial within coalition govt

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned auto bosses to Berlin on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase sales of low emissions electric and hybrid cars in the wake of Volkswagen's pollution cheating scandal.

Political pressure to do more to promote low-polluting cars has increased since September when Volkswagen admitted that it had rigged diesel emissions tests in the United States using cheat software.

German automakers have for years relied on a recipe of selling larger, more powerful cars to please autobahn cruising clients and to juice the profits of its premium carmakers Daimler, BMW and Audi.

As a result, Chinese and Japanese rivals including BYD and Toyota have stolen the march on German carmakers in terms of sales of zero-emission vehicles.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi now rank 12th, 14th and 22nd respectively in terms of global sales of hybrid and electric vehicles, data from LMC Automotive shows.

Germany is also set to fall far short of its goal to put 1 million electric cars on the roads by 2020, as drivers are reluctant to switch from more-polluting, but also generally cheaper, diesel and petrol vehicles.

So far only around 50,000 electric and hybrid cars have been registered in Germany, Europe's biggest car market.

In response, German auto bosses and politicians organised a closed-door summit to discuss measures to help boost the number of low-polluting cars in Europe's largest car market.

The heads of the three parties in Merkel's ruling coalition have considered introducing a subsidy worth up to 5,000 euros ($5,500) for electric car buyers. But Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a senior member of Merkel's centre-right party, has spoken out against such a move.

Under the proposal being discussed, carmakers may contribute between 1,500 and 2,000 euros of the incentive, which would be paid into a common fund, the weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.

This so-called buyers' premium, combined with other incentives like preferential parking and the use of special lanes, have helped boost sales of electric cars in markets like Norway.

Politicians and auto bosses are now looking into whether car companies could co-finance subsidies for electric and hybrid cars. But government officials lowered expectations on Monday that any concrete decisions would be made at Tuesday's meeting.

While Germany saw deliveries of plug-in and hybrid electric cars jump 80 percent last year to 23,500, China saw registrations more than double to 188,000, while U.S. registrations reached 115,000, according to Stefan Bratzel at the Center of Automotive Management in Bergisch Gladbach.

Toyota is the biggest seller of hybrid and electric vehicles, data provided by LMC Automotive shows. It sold 982,968 such vehicles last year, followed by Honda and Lexus which sold 258,127 and 129,578 low-emission cars respectively. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich)