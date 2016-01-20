(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By David Shepardson and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Jan 20 Back in 2008, with gas prices
averaging nearly $4 a gallon, President Barack Obama set a goal
of getting one million plug-in electric vehicles on the roads by
2015.
Since then, his administration has backed billions of
dollars in EV subsidies for consumers and the industry.
Yet today - with gas prices near $2 a gallon - only about
400,000 electric cars have been sold. Last year, sales fell 6
percent over the previous year, to about 115,000, despite the
industry offering about 30 plug-in models, often at deep
discounts.
Such challenges are part of the backdrop for Obama's
Wednesday visit to Detroit, where he's expected to discuss the
state of the auto industry.
Despite slow plug-in sales, the industry continues to roll
out new models in response to government mandates and its own
desire to create brands known for environmental innovation.
At the Detroit Auto Show last week, General Motors Co
showed off its new electric Bolt EV; Ford Motor Co unveiled
a new plug-in version of its Ford Fusion; and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV unveiled its first plug-in hybrid, a
version of its new Pacifica minivan.
Ford CEO Mark Fields said last week that EVs "are a
difficult sell at $2 a gallon."
Plug-in vehicles accounted for fewer than 1 percent of the
17.4 million cars and trucks sold last year, according to data
from HybridCars.com and Baum & Associates, a Michigan-based
market research firm.
That doesn't include sales of more mainstream gas-electric
hybrids such as the Toyota Prius. But hybrid sales also fell
last year - by 15 percent, to 384,000 - and now comprise just
2.2 percent of all vehicle sales.
In his State of the Union Address last week, Obama didn't
specifically address electric vehicles but said: "We've got to
accelerate the transition away from old, dirtier energy
sources."
The main obstacles for electric vehicles are their high cost
and short driving range. The Chevy Bolt promises a breakthrough
on both fronts, with a 200-mile range and a price starting at
about $30,000 - after government incentives.
Still, that's a steep buy-in compared to increasingly
efficient gasoline-powered economy cars that can sell for less
than $20,000.
"If gasoline was $8 a gallon, consumers would amortize the
costs of an electric vehicle pretty quickly," said former GM
vice chairman Bob Lutz, who headed up the development of the
original Chevy Volt, a pioneering plug-in hybrid. "But at $1.50
a gallon, who is going to be willing to pay an $8,000 or $10,000
premium?"
Palo-Alto electric car maker Tesla Motors has
garnered praise for making high-performance, long-range sport
sedans - typically selling for about $100,000 and traveling
about 250 miles between charges. But other automakers have
struggled to produce a more affordable car with a range longer
than 100 miles.
Green car advocates say EVs are a crucial part of the effort
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will help wean the United
States off imported oil. In the long term, they argue, oil
prices are almost certain to rise again, making electric cars
more viable.
The industry is moving ahead with EV development for a
number of reasons.
Many states, led by California, have imposed zero-emission
vehicle mandates. California has set an ambitious goal to have
1.5 million such vehicles on its roads by 2025.
The state accounts for about 40 percent of all electric car
sales, but only about 120,000 of the 31 million automobiles on
California roads as of a year ago were zero-emission vehicles.
Many automakers worry that consumers will perceive them as
technologically backward if they don't build electric cars -
even if they can't yet sell them in large numbers.
The industry is also responding to an influx of state and
federal cash and related mandates.
The U.S. Energy Department awarded hundreds of millions of
dollars in low-cost loans to spur electric vehicle manufacturing
by companies such Nissan Motor Co and Tesla. In 2009,
the administration dedicated $2.4 billion of the $787 billion
stimulus bill to promote battery and EV production.
Consumers can get a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for
buying electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The Obama
administration has repeatedly proposed boosting the credit to
$10,000.
Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Nissan - which saw sales of its
electric Leaf fall by 43 percent in 2015 - told reporters at the
show that automakers are ramping up EV offerings because of
increasingly strict government mandates.
"Everybody came to the conclusion that there's no way we can
meet the emission regulation in the future" without selling
zero-emission vehicles, he said. "This is not going to be an
easy shift."
Volkswagen AG, still reeling from its diesel
emissions crisis, has touted plans to introduce 20 more plug-in
vehicles by 2020.
GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra said she is convinced that
customers want EVs and that gas prices won't stay low forever.
"Long-term electrification is part of the solution," she
said at the show.
Lutz, the former GM executive, says automakers have no
choice but to build them. Because of government mandates, he
said, "Electric vehicles are going to have to be crammed in the
market at way below what it costs to make them."
