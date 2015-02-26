DETROIT Feb 26 General Motors Co's
decision to shutter a car factory in Indonesia comes as global
automakers rethink the timing and scope of investments in
emerging markets once touted as engines of growth.
Global automakers poured billions into Brazil, Russia,
India, China and other emerging markets during the past few
years. For now, some key emerging markets are a drag on sales
and profits.
Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, Toyota Motor
Corp and Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp said slumps in Brazil, Russia,
India and other emerging markets dented profits last year.
Ford took an $800 million one-time charge to fourth-quarter
earnings in an accounting change because of the volatile
currency in Venezuela. GM wrote down $194 million of the value
of its assets in Russia, and cut production there.
Toyota says vehicle sales in Asia fell 11 percent in the
latest quarter, mainly because of weak demand in Thailand and
Indonesia.
India has suffered a two-year decline in sales since Ford
and Renault-Nissan announced big investments in the country.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV had planned to launch its Jeep
brand in India in 2013. Now, the company says it plans to wait
until the third quarter of this year.
"India is just waking up," says Vikas Sehgal, global head
of automotive at investment bank Rothschild. He says India will
grow in the long run.
Industry executives say they still expect emerging markets
to drive global vehicle sales growth in the long run, an
inevitable outcome of growing population and rising incomes.
"We want to expand sharply in emerging markets," Ford Chief
Executive Mark Fields said during a recent presentation to
analysts. Ford has two new car plants in India, and it plans to
launch four more in the Asia-Pacific region, including two in
India and two in China.
GM says more than half of global vehicle sales growth by
2030 will come from emerging markets. IHS forecast that sales in
India, Brazil and Russia will rise 40 percent by 2020 to more
than 12 million vehicles. The company also has said that the
bulk of about $700 million in restructuring costs forecast for
this year will be spent in South America and in Asia-Pacific
operations.
"These are not investments made with a four-year
perspective," says Xavier Mosquet, managing director at Boston
Consulting Group. "You have to make it with a 20-year
perspective."
